District 3 of the California State Old Time Fiddlers Association will hold its 10th Annual Amateur Old Time Fiddle Contest on Saturday, March 23, at Christian Life Assembly Church, 920 W. Valley Blvd. in Tehachapi. Registration for contestants will open at 8 a.m., and the actual contest will begin at 9 a.m. and run all day.
Fiddle Divisions will include Juniors (ages 13-20), Junior-Juniors (ages 9-12), Pee Wees (8 years and under), and Cello-Bass (up to 20 years). Other divisions will include Band Scramble, Picking (guitar, banjo and mandolin), Novelty (anything not a fiddle or picking instrument), and Twin Fiddles. CSOTFA rules will be followed.
Because this is an Amateur Contest, limited to contestants ages 20 and under, there will be no registration fee to enter the competition. Awards will consist of medals for the top five winners in each division, plus a Grand Championship trophy for the winner of the playoff between the first-place winners in all the fiddle divisions.
There is no charge for admission, either, and the public is cordially invited to attend. Tehachapi has become a hotbed of fiddling and there will be a lot of good music played. Last year’s Amateur Contest drew about 50 contestants. Contestants came from as far away as Hanford, Visalia and Bakersfield for last year’s contest, so come on down and cheer our young people on!
For more information, please call 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is the concertmaster for Tehachapi Symphony.
