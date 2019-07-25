It's that time of year again when Tehachapi's oldest and longest residents gather at Philip Marx Central Park for the annual Old Timers' Reunion.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the popular picnic, to be held Sunday, Aug. 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Members of the reunion committee along with Ashley Krempien, interim recreation supervisor for Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, are working hard at coordinating the event. So far, more than 400 RSVPs have been received, according to Krempien.
Anyone who was born or lived in Tehachapi at least 40 years, or lived in the Tehachapi area more than 40 years ago. are official old timers. Old timers are asked to contact Donna (Sullivan) Dieterle, THS class of 1967, at oldtimers@bak.rr.com.
The oldest man and woman attending will be recognized as well as the person who traveled farthest.
"We do have many people who travel across the country to reacquaint with family, friends and classmates from school," said Dieterle.
According to Dieterle, the Tehachapi High School graduates of the 1940s, '50s and now '60s actually plan their class reunions during this weekend.
Said Dieterle, "While we used to have class reunions over Mountain Festival weekend, we now appreciate the more laid-back atmosphere that surrounds the first weekend of August."
Some of the "younger" old timers, however, don't particularly care to be considered old, Dieterle said.
"Hopefully, more of the younger groups will join us and then they will find out that this gathering is just for fun and catching up with friends ... no matter how old," she said.
The meal, catered by Coconut Joe's, will be served by local youth at noon. The emcee will once again be Jon Hammond who will see that each table is visited and diners recognized.
Remaining tickets will cost $10, and a cash bar will be serving beer, wine and soda.
"This is a wonderful event for the old timers, and a good opportunity for them to see people they haven't seen in years," said Krempien.
Presenting sponsor this year will be the city of Tehachapi. BSE Rents is among several major sponsors.
"Everybody come out for some yummy food and to reconnect with all of Tehachapi's old timers," said Krempien.
For more information, call TVRDP at 822-3228.
