The Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi is honored to have Dr. Ricardo Salas, M.D., M.P.H., as the guest speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Adventist Tehachapi Valley Hospital, 1100 Magellan Drive in the Executive Conference Room.
What does an oncologist do?
An oncologist is a specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
Salas has an extensive background in the field of medicine and oncology. He has developed a lecture series seminar for patients living with cancer that includes lectures on chemotherapy and its side effects, stage IV cancers, mental health, depression and nutrition. These lectures were recorded in both English and Spanish and transferred onto video format for patients in clinics and transfusion centers.
Salas was presented with the Oliver Goldsmith Kaiser Permanente award for his achievements. In addition, he has published many articles and abstracts.
Salas is medically certified in bone marrow biopsies, lumbar punctures, intrathecal chemotherapy and more. He is the medical director of Rio Bravo Cancer Center in Bakersfield.
Individuals who have cancer or know someone diagnosed with cancer, both male and female, are welcome to attend the meeting. This is an educational meeting.
Jim McDaniel is the chairman of the Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Information Group.
