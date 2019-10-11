Optimal Hospice Care will be hosting a new volunteer orientation training from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct., 18. The training will be held at the office at the Mountain Bible Church, Room 1, 630 Maple St.
Hospice volunteers are the heart of the hospice care team. They provide support and companionship as well as professional services to patients and caregivers who find they need a helping hand.
Caring individuals from all Kern County area communities are encouraged to call 716-4000 or email alicia.mcgowan@optimalcares.com to reserve a seat.
