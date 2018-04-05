Optimal Hospice Care is seeking volunteers for a variety of programs, and will hold a training in Tehachapi.
The free Tehachapi training session will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 4 at Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.
Optimal is also in great need of bilingual, Spanish speaking volunteers in the Kern County area, the service announced in a news release.
It also is looking for people to serve in the Vet to Vet Hospice Volunteer Program, where veterans of the Armed Forces provide support to other veterans who are nearing the end of their lives.
The hospice says it works around volunteers' schedules. It also pays mileage for hospice-related visits.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, call 716-4000 or email mkapitza@optimalcares.com.
