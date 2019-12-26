The acoustic band Out of the Blue will return to Tehachapi Saturday, Jan. 11, to perform at Fiddlers Crossing. Guitarist and vocalist Pat Seamount was a Tehachapi resident for many years, and was known for her poignant interpretations of the songs of Kate Wolf in the group Handmade. Now based in the Kern River Valley, Seamount and her husband, mandolin player Michael Gallagher, formed Out of the Blue in 2003. Terry Harris was added on dobro in 2005 and Kris Wilber came on board to play bass in 2008.
All four musicians have been playing most of their lives. Their concerts are a lively mix of folk, old time, bluegrass, country, rock and roll, jazz and their own compositions. The venue was packed when Out of the Blue played there last year for a First Friday Showcase. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early!
Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St., at Robinson Street, in Downtown Tehachapi. Tickets may be purchased at Mountain Music, at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, and Lucky’s Barbershop, or online through fiddlerscrossing.com. For reservations call 823-9994. Tickets to the concert are $20, and as always, coffee and goodies are included. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
