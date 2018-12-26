The acoustic band, Out of the Blue, will be returning to Tehachapi Friday, Jan. 4, to perform at Fiddlers Crossing as part of their First Friday showcase series.
Guitarist and vocalist Pat Seamount was a Tehachapi resident for many years, and was known for her poignant interpretations of the songs of Kate Wolf in the group, Handmade. Now based in the Kern River Valley, Pat and her husband, mandolin player Michael Gallagher, formed Out of the Blue in 2003. Terry Harris was added on dobro in 2005 and Kris Wilber came on board to play bass in 2008. All four musicians have been playing most of their lives.
Their concerts are a lively mix of folk, old time, bluegrass, country, rock and roll, jazz and their own compositions. Out of the Blue has always been a hit when they performed at Mama Hillybeans, at Concerts in the Park and Fiddlers Crossing.
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.