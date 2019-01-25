The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is hosting a Pop-up Book Faire at the Oak Tree Country Club on Sunday, Feb. 17. It opens at 2:30 p.m. and will have a no-host bar.
A panel will hold a question and answer period and then several authors will work with the public at separate tables.
Three of the panelists are profiled here. They have extensive and varied backgrounds, so aspiring authors will have a good cross-section of experience from which to draw — everything from self-publishing to established publishers to even hybrid publishing. These authors are all local. We have a wealth of experience in the Tehachapi area.
One of our authors, Gabriele de Ginant, has been writing since her college days. In fact, her first published work was a college project. Since then, she has written a variety of books and has tried all aspects of publishing them. De Ginant has written children’s books and a book about ballet, as well, "Rosabella," that was made into a film.
She is familiar with hybrid publishing, which might be a route for other aspiring authors. When working with hybrid publishers, the author pays for the printing, but the publisher pays for all the publicity. That is a big load off an author’s shoulders and pocketbook.
Another of the authors on the panel is Dan Bronson. He has a huge list of screenwriting credits from his days in Hollywood — close to 30. But before Hollywood, he was a professor at Prescott College and DePauw University. After he was lured to Hollywood by Jeffrey Katzenberg for Disney, he was mentored by such note-worthy writers as George Seaton, who wrote and directed "Miracle on 34th Street," and by Verna Fields who edited "Jaws." In Hollywood, Bronson served as a senior story analyst at Universal Studios and Paramount Pictures.
He may be best known locally for his book, "The Confessions of a Hollywood Nobody," which he had published through Backlot Books. He has other books in the works. A recently completed mystery novel, "Someone to Watch Over Me," will be available soon.
The third panelist highlighted is Neill Hicks. Hicks went in an entirely different direction from our previous two authors, in that he wrote “how-to” manuals. In his words, “They investigate the fundamental traits beneath the surface characteristics of story to reveal a why-based strategy to create audience confidence.” He has three bestselling books in this genre. Hicks’s books are "Writing the Thriller Novel," "Writing the Action Adventure Film: The Moment of Truth," and "Screen Writing 101: The Essential Craft of Feature Film Writing."
Clearly, he has the background to aid you if you are aiming for the entertainment industry.
He has been honored in academia with the outstanding instructor award from the UCLA Writers Program. He also directed a variety of productions on A&E, PBS and the History Channel. And he has conducted seminars in professional writing at numerous universities.
Come to the Book Faire to hear these authors and more. The Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs is located at 29500 Lower Valley Road. For more information or for a gate pass, contact Andi Hicks at 818-427-5650.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.