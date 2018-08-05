An opportunity for sellers and buyers is offered by Tehachapi Community Church at its parking lot sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 11. Products and goods, new or used, will be available for sale. Buyers will want to see the wide selection of items for sale.
Sellers have an opportunity to show their wares by renting a 10x10 space with a 6-foot table for $25. No other payment to the church is required. Set up is 7 to 9 a.m. Call the church at 822-4443 and ask for Joanne. You need to provide your own shade.
The parking lot is located at 100 E. E St., at the corner of Green and E streets.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
