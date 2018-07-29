The Davis Phinney Foundation will broadcast The Victory Summit event worldwide from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
The event is a day of information and inspiration, featuring dynamic presentations from leading movement disorder neurologists and therapists from across the country, according to a news release.
"The Victory Summit will allow people living with Parkinson’s disease, care partners, and care providers to take part in a valuable day of information on living well with Parkinson’s," the news release said.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road, will host the event on a big screen beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call Mary Lou Smith at 342-4359.
