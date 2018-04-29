Catholic Charities of Bakersfield is proud to announce a new partnership with Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Community Wellness Center aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles.
On the first Monday of every month, Dignity Health offers free health screenings to the public at St. Malachy Catholic church in Tehachapi from 2 to 4 p.m. Health screenings include: height, weight, waist circumference, blood pressure reading, lipid panel and glucose testing. The next event will take place on Monday, May 7.
Those who participate will also receive a healthy food bag from Catholic Charities.
“We are extremely honored to be partnering with Mercy & Memorial Hospitals Community Wellness Center on this project,” said Ashley Vorhees, site director for Catholic Charities. “Our hope is that by providing residents with access to nutritious food, they will maintain or reduce their overall health risk.”
Catholic Charities is a Community Benefit Organization serving the needs of those in crisis. Families experiencing difficult economic times are invited to seek assistance from Catholic Charities year-round in the form of food, financial case management, job training, educational programs and other basic necessities.
Ashlee Wolf is development and marketing coordinator for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fresno.
