One of the most ubiquitous birds in the oak woodlands of the Tehachapi Mountains is the Acorn Woodpecker (Melanerpes formicivorus). These noisy, entertaining birds are heard as much as they are seen, and their familiar "acka! acka! acka!" calls echo throughout the woodlands on most any sunny day.
Acorn Woodpeckers have been described as a "troupe of wide-eyed clowns" for their appearance and behavior. These birds are mostly glossy black, with cream-colored markings on their faces and a bright red cap. Males and females can be distinguished by the males' larger reddish patch, which extends forward until it touches the cream-colored band on their face. In females, the red marking does not touch the lighter band.
Acorn Woodpeckers also have white flight marks that contribute to them being very conspicuous birds: they have a white rump and white wing patches that flash as they fly from tree to tree. With their overall black coloration, white markings, bright red cap and frequent calls, Acorn Woodpeckers are hard to miss.
Unlike most birds, Acorn Woodpeckers live in small cooperative colonies made up of several breeding males and females. Chicks from previous years will stay and help take care of the newest clutch of babies.
These industrious birds are best known for their storage of acorns. They will drill into wood surfaces, like dead tree limbs or trunks, power poles, fence posts, or — less popularly — wooden house siding, and into the holes they make they will pound acorns that they have gathered.
These acorn granaries can be used by any of the birds in the Acorn Woodpecker colony that creates and defends them. Hammering the acorns into holes that are just the right size makes them very difficult to extract by any animals other than the Acorn Woodpeckers themselves, thus protecting them from theft by jays, squirrels, etc. California Native peoples reportedly used Acorn Woodpecker granaries as a last-chance source of food during emergencies, prying the acorns out with a tool made from a deer antler.
A large dead oak tree or similar site of a granary may hold as many as 50,000 acorns stored by the hard-working woodpeckers. If a cached acorn gets infiltrated by an insect like a filbert weevil larvae, the woodpeckers will simply eat the acorn and the larvae as well -- Acorn Woodpeckers are enthusiastic insectivores, and in fact they are often hit by cars when they land on asphalt roadways to snatch up insects they spot on the pavement.
Occasionally Acorn Woodpeckers will drill holes clear through a wall into an attic, shed or wooden water tank, and will mistakenly keep stuffing acorns into the hole, even though they can't retrieve them later. The result is up to hundreds of pounds of gathered acorns in a pile beneath one or more of these through-holes.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) name for woodpecker is tatarage'eb, pronounced tah-tah-rrrah-GEH-eb with a rolling of the "r"s, and is an approximation of the sound that woodpeckers make as they drill into dry wood.
Acorn Woodpeckers were the inspiration for the cartoon Woody the Woodpecker, after animation producer Walter Lance and his wife honeymooned at June Lake in Mono County in 1940 and were annoyed (and presumably entertained) by these noisy birds.
My friend Toshimi Kristof recently took these photos at her home in Bear Valley Springs of a fledgling Acorn Woodpecker (a male) still being fed by its mother, or another female in the colony, which may consist of as many as a dozen birds.
Acorn Woodpeckers, with their frequent vocalizations, have been providing part of the soundtrack to life in the oak woodlands of the Tehachapi Mountains for thousands of years.
