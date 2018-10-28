I have an assortment of artifacts used by Tehachapi settlers who first arrived here more than 150 years ago. The most attractive items are objects that were originally intended to be thrown away: glass bottles.
Most of these bottles once held some type of liquid, from perfume to whiskey to insect poison to cough syrup, and in those days the container of choice was glass. Other bottles held powder or pills, for tightly-corked bottles provided the best protection against contamination, moisture or insects.
Most of the bottles I have include the maker's name and the contents embossed, or molded, into the surface of the glass. Some of these bottles originally included a paper label as well, but these are generally long gone.
The glass, however, is incredibly resilient. While the bottle may be fragile and easily broken, the glass itself is impervious to rot, rust or decay. You can dig up a bottle that has been buried for 100 years — or 1,000 years for that matter — clean it and have it look like new. This would be an impossible trick with most items made from wood or metal.
Most of the antique bottles I have were unearthed, in fact. They were found by local bottle hunter and historian Herb Force.
Herb and his wife, the former Ola Mae Boden, lived in a charming, rambling house directly across E Street from Tehachapi Hospital. They were an elderly couple when I became friends with them when I was in fifth grade.
The many-paned front windows once held much of the Forces' extensive bottle collection. Narrow shelves ran across the entire span of the windows, from floor to ceiling, supporting hundreds of antique glass bottles in many shades of greens, browns, blues, aquas and purples.
I wish you could see the view looking out those windows from inside Herb and Ola's big darkened living room. The bottles would glow faintly from the sunlight outside, bathing the room in soft Tiffany hues like an elaborate stained glass window in a cathedral.
The Forces' living room was a beautiful shrine to antique glass.
It was a town landmark of sorts. It was easy to give directions to Herb and Ola's: "It's the house with all the bottles across the street from the hospital." You could even just say "the bottle house" and most people would know which home you were talking about.
I was one of the few people that the Forces trusted with their prized collection. From the time I was 11 years old, I would hand-wash each bottle (and every window pane) with a mixture of white vinegar and water, and then rub them dry with sheets of newspaper to make them shine, as I learned with Ola's careful instruction.
To this day, the smell of white vinegar makes me remember washing those hundreds of beautiful old bottles inside Herb and Ola's antique-filled home.
And my pay for washing the collection? Old bottles, of course. The Forces had several thousand bottles, and they would give me their duplicates in exchange for help around the house and yard.
Herb had collected most of the bottles by searching old dumps, homesteads, ranches and mines in the Tehachapi area and out in the desert. The location of former outhouses were good sites for bottle hunting, because people often took medicine (or surreptitiously guzzled alcohol) and then threw the empty bottle down the outhouse hole, where they could be fairly confident no one would be looking. Then 50 to 100 years later, the discarded and mostly unbroken bottles would be safely buried in soil, awaiting the shovel of a bottle collector.
Once Herb even unearthed a ceramic doll that his fiery red-haired wife had thrown down her grandparents' outhouse (the 19th century version of "flushing it") during a temper tantrum when she was a little girl. Herb dug it up, still in good shape, about 50 years later. The family still has the doll in their possession.
In addition to the bottles from Herb and Ola Mae, I have others I have found or that were here on my family's old farm. Their long-vanished contents, and the people who used them, are part of our past. The bottles are little history lessons molded from colorful glass.
