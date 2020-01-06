Tehachapi residents, especially those living in or near Stallion Springs, had the opportunity to see some very unusual sculpted clouds late in the afternoon of New Year's Day. I have said for many years that the skies over the Tehachapi Mountains were like a zoo of clouds, since there are so many different species or types represented. Using that analogy, the dramatic clouds seen on Jan. 1 were the cloud equivalent of a snow leopard or a Sumatran rhino.
In fact, the type of clouds seen in Stallion Springs were not officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization until three years ago. They were given the name Asperitas, from a Latin word meaning "roughness" and designated as a "supplementary feature" in the 2017 edition of the International Cloud Atlas, which was first published in 1896 and aims to include descriptions of all the different types of clouds found on Earth.
As anyone who has seen them before can attest, these distinctive clouds have wave-like structures in them, and appear as though you're underwater and looking up from underneath a stormy, roiling sea. These clouds appear turbulent and often ominous or threatening, but they nearly always dissipate without producing any storm or precipitation. They were formerly known as Undulatus asperatus.
It was in 2008 that Gavin Pretor-Pinney, the founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, based in the UK, first advocated for including these distinctive clouds in the International Cloud Atlas. These choppy, swirling clouds have no doubt been around as long as humans have, of course, but they are exceptionally uncommon and it wasn't until the advent of inexpensive digital cameras and camera phones, and the widespread adoption of social media that it became apparent that these clouds make regular if infrequent appearances.
I personally have seen Asperitas clouds over Tehachapi more than a dozen times over many years of looking skyward, but they are never common and a year or two can pass between sightings.
It still isn't clear what exact conditions are required for the formation of Asperitas clouds. They are mostly commonly associated with Stratocumulus and Altocumulus clouds, and in those cases they would be described as Stratocumulus asperitas or Altocumulus asperitas.
There is a similar-appearing type of cloud named undulatus, but clouds of this type typically cover a larger portion of the sky and have a more uniform, symmetrical appearance like evenly-spaced rounded furrows plowed into a level field of clouds. Asperitas clouds are generally more chaotic and localized. Undulatus clouds are more common, and I generally see them a number of times each year.
I am thankful that Tehachapi residents got to start the New Year off right with a very unusual cloud sighting, and I'm grateful to those people who sent me their Asperitas images to share with others. Our skyscapes are truly as memorable and beautiful as our landscapes.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.