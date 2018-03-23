Well it finally remembered how to rain in the Tehachapi Mountains. After a stunningly dry winter, the first day of spring on March 20 and the following few days brought us about two inches of moisture.
That's a far cry from the "six to 10 inches of rain expected for California" that some weather forecasters were predicting and some media outlets were trumpeting. I certainly don't want to sound ungrateful, though — at this point, all precipitation is welcome.
It has been alarming for me to look north across the valley from our place to the hilltops, slopes and canyons of the Loop Ranch, and see the landscape look as dry and faded as it did last September — six long months ago.
I always rejoice in the first significant storm of autumn, because it means that the terrain will start to revive. Grasses, wildflowers and other plants germinate or send out new growth, and when I look around I can see it: the greening has begun. This results from abundant moisture and warmer temperatures.
As winter begins, the colder storms also contribute to continued greening, but the effect is more subdued because lower temperatures inhibit plant growth.
That's what happened last year — the early part of winter was very wet and produced higher than average precipitation levels, but it was the coldest, darkest time of year, so plants weren't able to respond much.
Then in spring when temperatures began to rise, someone turned off the tap and the storms quickly dwindled to insignificance. So at the time when plants most needed water to grow, it wasn't there. Here's an elemental truth: a couple of inches of rain in spring, spread out over multiple storms, yields more plant growth than a foot of rain in December.
This year's "rainy season" has been almost non-existent, so there's been very little greening at all. Easter is only days away, and we usually host a big Easter egg hunt for a dozen or so kids. We've nearly always had to mow the green foxtail and other wild grasses by now, sometimes more than once, but this year there's hardly enough grass to conceal the eggs.
With warm weather predicted, there's bound to be a dramatic plant response now that the soil is finally good and saturated.
It was sooo nice enjoying several consecutive days of rain — to savor the clean scent of rain and wet foliage. To breathe air washed clean by countless raindrops. To listen as stormwater splashed and tumbled down long-dry sleeping creekbeds. To see water droplets suspended from twigs and flower petals, with wet surfaces gleaming even under gray clouds.
Here's hoping that now that the rain has finally made it back to Southern California, it will soon visit again. And again and again. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
