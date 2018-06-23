There are many animal species living in the Tehachapi Mountains whose presence is seldom noticed by people. Because of their shy nature or discreet habits, these creatures escape notice. One of my favorites of these "seldom seen" is the badger.
The American Badger (Taxidea taxus) is a generally solitary animal about the size of an overweight beagle with very short legs. They have strong, compact bodies with thick front claws up to two inches long. They weigh from 12 to 24 pounds and are covered with shaggy, grizzled fur.
Badgers are members of the Mustelid family, which includes skunks, weasels, minks, martens, fishers and others. When aroused, badgers exhibit the family tendency to release a strong musky odor from glands near the base of their tail. This scent is nowhere near as potent as the stench that skunks produce, but it is pungent nonetheless.
Badgers do not convey a graceful appearance. Their stocky bodies are flattened and low-slung, and their ears seem slightly oversized for their little face and pointed snout. A white stripe extending from a badger's nose down much of its back hints at a kinship with skunks. They also have a white area on both cheeks that highlights the dark sideburns mark which is located between their ear and eyes.
Badgers are generally alone except during the mating season and when raising their offspring, which range from one to four little badger cubs. Though they are generally unable to climb trees, swim or jump, badgers are well-adjusted to life on the ground — and under it.
Badgers are the champion diggers among local predators and you will seldom find a badger far from a burrow. If there isn't one around, a badger can and will quickly dig one. They prefer to live in open areas with loose, sandy soil and when the digging is easy, they may make themselves a new den every night.
If threatened by larger predators, badgers dig frantically, scattering sand in several directions at once. In minutes, only a plugged burrow indicates its departure. Badger burrows are bigger than those made by California ground squirrels, and the entrance typically has a domed or rounded roof and a flat floor.
In general, though, adult badgers have little to fear. They have a deserved reputation for grumpiness, and most animals give these pugnacious diggers a wide berth. Foolish dogs that attack a mature badger seldom escape unharmed. It is difficult to best a badger without acquiring scars.
A badger's impressive digging skills serve it well when hunting for its prey, which consists primarily of pocket gophers and ground squirrels, though badgers are opportunists who will also eat mice, bird eggs, snakes, lizards, grubs and earthworms they encounter while digging.
Unlike predators that hunt by sight or stealth, badgers rely on their keen sense of smell to detect the rodents that they dig out and devour. They have the ability to dig a vertical shaft over a rodent burrow and locate exactly where the occupant is hiding.
Badgers are usually quiet and seldom socialize with their own kind (or any other kind, for that matter) but they can hiss, growl and grunt when they deem it appropriate,
Badgers were historically common in the Tehachapi Mountains and are still present, but they prefer wide open spaces and don't like dogs — which puts them ill at ease in a landscape sprinkled with houses and barking canines. They often fall prey to vehicles, too, and I see more of them dead along roads than I do living badgers.
The oldest registered cattle brand, as well as the largest private property, in California both belong to an outfit largely located in the Tehachapi Mountains: the Tejon Ranch, which is named for a badger — the name "tejon" means badger in Spanish, and badgers can still be found on Tejon Ranch property.
Carrion is among the food sources utilized by badgers, and the late Leatta "Tootie" Anderson told me of an instance that occurred when Tootie and her brother Jack were walking from their family ranch to school in Tehachapi in the 1930s. They were passing the carcass of a dead horse out by the Rock Pile on the northeast corner of town (by the rodeo grounds).
It was common practice in those days to dump dead animals there to be scavenged by coyotes, ravens and other recyclers. As Tootie and her brother Jack reached the dead horse, they discovered a couple of badgers feeding on it, and one crawled out of the body cavity to growl at them and then retreated back inside. They didn't stop to investigate further.
I counted coup on a badger years ago. The Plains Indian practice of counting coup (a French word pronounced, of course, like "coo") consisted of touching a dangerous opponent without harming him — or being injured yourself. It was rightly considered more difficult to actually touch a dangerous opponent than to shoot at them from a distance.
I was sitting on a stump overlooking Tejon Canyon, beside a fire road in the mountains southwest of Tehachapi. As I stared into the distance, enjoying the view, a big badger suddenly came out of a hole about 15 feet below my perch. He saw me, ran about 50 feet and then turned around and crouched near a tree, watching me with his chin resting on a flat rock.
I slowly and quietly worked my way over to where the badger was until I was about eight feet away. I sat and watched it for a few minutes until he wearied of my presence and again trotted away.
This time I followed close behind, admiring the fluid way this seemingly ungainly animal flowed over the ground. As it crested a little ridge, I sprinted forward and lightly touched its rounded rump, then watched the badger disappear into a thick cluster of Great Basin sagebrush.
So not all badgers are ferocious, and they are typically much more defensive than aggressive. Cali, a female badger who lived at CALM, the California Living Museum near Bakersfield, was very playful. She slept in her night housing and then spent her days in the large display enclosure near the entrance of the zoo. She would go back and forth each day in a golf cart, riding in the lap of a CALM staff member, and I enjoyed getting to hold her on one of these trips.
Badgers are fascinating creatures, and I always count myself lucky when I catch a glimpse of a living badger.
