Sometimes if you are outside at night in the Tehachapi Mountains, when breezes have died down and sound carries, an eerie, rasping call will cut through the stillness. Shrill and piercing, this unexpected shriek can be startling even to those who recognize it. For those who don't, it can give them goosebumps. It is nothing to be alarmed about, however, for the source of this nocturnal cry is a non-threatening Barn Owl.
Of the nine different owl species that have been seen or heard in the Tehachapi Mountains, the two most commonly encountered are Great Horned Owls and Barn Owls. An encounter with a Barn Owl happens most frequently when drivers are surprised by the sight of a white owl that suddenly appears in their headlights and then disappears just as quickly.
Barn Owls (Tyto alba) are medium-sized owls that appear ghostly white in flight, even though they have a beautiful tawny rust color on their backs and upper side of their wings. This fawn color is dotted in places with tiny white highlights, as well as black dots and rows of black blotches on the owls' primary feathers at regular intervals.
The most striking and distinctive physical aspect of a Barn Owl, though, has to be its white, heart-shaped facial disk. This extraordinary feature serves to capture the softest of sounds and helps the owl determine the direction and cause of the noise. As a result, Barn Owls have a greater ability to locate prey by sound alone than any other animal that has ever been tested.
In a series of experiments carried out many decades ago, barn owls were tested in a large, empty chicken house that had been made completely light-tight, creating absolute darkness inside. Mice were released in the building, and as long as there was some bedding straw or dry leaves on the floor to make slight rustling sounds, Barn Owls were able to locate and capture every mouse by sound alone, even in pitch blackness with no visual cues.
Barn Owls eat primarily rodents, including rats, mice, gophers, voles, etc., though they have also been known to capture rabbits, bats, and some songbirds. And they can be incredibly effective hunters: owl expert Lewis Wayne Walker documented a pair of Barn Owls nesting in a church belfry who brought their nestlings a steady supply of prey, including 27 rodents on one particularly busy night. This devoted owl pair's worst night was when they were only able to capture a single rat, which occurred when it had rained all day — thus dampening any sounds made by scurrying rodents.
This voraciousness for rodents, especially when they have a hungry brood to feed, makes Barn Owls popular with farmers and residents of outlying areas, who often put up Barn Owl nesting boxes to attract this winged form of pest control.
Owls can be detected by the presence of owl pellets, which are dense, tubular clumps of fur and bones about the size of a C cell battery, which owls eject a couple of times per day. Unlike some raptors that tear their prey into small pieces, owls usually swallow their prey whole or in large pieces, and then regurgitate the indigestible bits. Ornithologists and biology students often dissect these pellets to identify the little bones, skulls and claws to determine what the owls have been eating.
Barn Owls hunt on the wing, flying low over fields as they listen for the tell-tale rustling of prey. Like other owls, their feathers have soft, downy edges, which keeps the air flowing past their wings from making any noise.
This silent flight ability is key to successful hunting by Barn Owls, because it keeps prey from hearing them approach. You can clearly hear the wingbeats of a similar-sized bird like a raven flying low over your head, but not a Barn Owl — they are noiseless in flight.
This silence can be disconcerting even when you're familiar with Barn Owls. A pair used to nest in the loft of a big barn on the Schultz family's Spring Oaks Ranch by Brite Lake, and I startled one or the other of the adults a few times during daylight hours, and they would launch off a perch and glide out of a window opening without making the slightest sound. It's like watching a high definition nature video with the volume turned all the way down, and it seems in keeping with a Barn Owl's ghostly white appearance.
The tendency to fly low above the ground while hunting sometimes causes Barn Owls to collide with cars or trucks, with predictably disastrous results for the owls. You can often see road-killed Barn Owls on Highway 58 leading to Bakersfield, especially in late spring and summer after young owls fledge.
Barn Owls spend their nights hunting and their days roosting and sleeping while concealed in tree foliage or hollow cavities, or in man-made structures like barns, sheds, or abandoned industrial buildings. They'll even utilize places like large outdoor signs or derelict airplanes, as evidenced by the photo taken by Bob Morgan in Mojave.
Barn Owls have worldwide distribution, perhaps more than any other raptor. With their heart-shaped faces and dark, soulful eyes that look like polished obsidian, they are immediately recognizable wherever they are found. I'm glad that the Tehachapi Mountains are home to these charismatic birds, and that their strange, steam whistle screeches can be heard on calm nights.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
