Winter, and the snow it sometimes brings to the Tehachapi Mountains, is both a beautiful and precarious time for the birds that share our surroundings.
Many mammals (ourselves included) take shelter in places that keep us warm, especially at night when we sleep. Reptiles like lizards and snakes avoid the cold by hibernating in rock shelters, beneath fallen logs, lumber piles or tree bark. But birds don't really have those options.
Based on years of observation and Christmas Bird Counts, longtime birders Clark and Jean Moore estimated that about 115 different species can be found in the greater Tehachapi area, including in winter. Some species are here year-round, like California quail, house finches, greater roadrunners, California scrub jays and many more.
Others are migratory and are only here for part of the year — some in the winter and others in the spring or summer. The ones that come for the winter, like dark-eyed juncos, are birds that spend the warmer months in mountain forests, often in Canada and the northern U.S., and then come south to avoid the harshest weather.
Birds have two primary concerns in the winter, aside from predators: staying warm and finding enough to eat. Birds must consume quite a few calories, relative to their body weight, in order to survive. Birds typically have a body temperature of about 105 degrees Fahrenheit that they must maintain during their active waking hours.
They have several special adaptations that enable them to maintain that temperature. The first, of course, is that virtually every bird is wearing a down jacket. During colder weather, they can puff up their coat of feathers to create more air spaces and thus increase the thermal capacity of their plumage. It would be like humans taking house insulation rated at R11 and injecting air into it to fluff it up to R16. Birds can raise the insulating value of their feathers by 30 to 50 percent by fluffing them up. Many small songbirds look fatter in the winter, but they are merely expanding their feathers, trapping more air for their body heat to warm up to help keep them cozy.
Many bird species also gain more plumage in preparation for winter, in the same way that horses, dogs, deer and other familiar mammals grow out their winter coat. American robins have been shown to increase their winter feather count by 50 percent, while other birds may nearly double their amount of plumage. The tiny down feathers next to a bird's body have the most insulating value, which is why adult birds in the tropics have little or no down feathers —it's always warm so they don't need them.
Birds can sometimes be seen standing on one leg in the winter. This enables them to hold one unfeathered leg up close to their body to warm it up, then they switch legs and do the same to the other leg.
A more amazing trick is this: birds have what is known as a countercurrent circulatory system. Their arteries, which carry warm blood from the heart, are adjacent to or even intertwined with their veins, which carry cold blood back to their heart. So the outgoing warm blood passes much of that heat into the incoming cold blood, preventing most of the heat loss.
And in winter, birds keep their feet just warm enough to prevent frostbite —leaving their feet as cold as 30 degrees all day. Humans, of course would be miserable and experiencing lots of pain and probable tissue damage if our feet and toes were 30 degrees, but birds don't seem to mind.
Yet another trick birds use is tucking their head under one wing. Research has shown that some of the greatest heat loss comes from around a bird's eye, so tucking their head in the warm feathers under a wing prevents this. Many birds sleep like that.
The other issue birds face in winter, especially during snow, is finding enough food. Snow covers up seeds and other food sources, so birds have to work harder to find enough to eat. Some of our resident birds, like acorn woodpeckers and California scrub jays, cache acorns and other seeds when they are abundant and then retrieve them in times of winter scarcity.
My friend Toshimi Kristof took the photos on this page, and she said this about the birds around her house in Bear Valley Springs: "When I go outside they surround me asking for food. I feed them every evening so I guess they recognize me. Poor birds are hungry!"
A good choice to include when feeding songbirds is black oil sunflower seeds, which have a high calorie to ounce ratio — oil sunflower seeds have twice as many calories per pound as striped sunflower seeds.
Despite birds' small size, even the littlest songbirds seem able to deal with cold weather and snow better than we do. They are another marvel of the natural world in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.