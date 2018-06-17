This is the time of year when residents of the Tehachapi Mountains are treated to the sight of massive bull elk leisurely spending their summers.
The animals are American Elk, also known as Rocky Mountain Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni) and they are descended from animals released by the California Department of Fish and Game (now called California Department of Fish and Wildlife) in the 1970s on several large ranches in the Tehachapi Mountains.
The elk are most frequently seen in the Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs areas, though they have increasingly been spotted in Golden Hills and other areas as well.
Elk are more than twice the size of California Mule Deer and can weigh more than three times as much. In terms of size, they are more like horses with antlers. Cows average about 500 pounds, while the larger, more powerfully built bulls average about 700 pounds.
While bulls compete fiercely with each other for access to cows during the later summer and fall breeding season, these enormous members of the deer family are very congenial with each other during the rest of the year and often from small "bachelor herds" made up exclusively of bull elk.
These bachelor herds are the animals most frequently seen by local residents. They spend their days grazing on grass and lounging in the sun or shade, depending upon the temperature.
During hot days, they often enter the water of small lakes or ponds that dot the area to cool off. This is typical elk behavior, though almost unheard of among mule deer. The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian word for elk is parahui, which translates as "water deer."
Toshimi Kristof, a friend of mine who is a frequent contributor to the Tehachapi News, took these photos recently in Bear Valley Springs as she watched a bachelor herd of elk big bull elk cooling off in Cub Lake.
After their swim, the bulls drifted into a large field of wild mustard.
These big, charismatic animals have been a wonderful addition to the fauna of the Tehachapi Mountains, and are a delight to watch as they placidly roam the sun-washed summer landscapes of our local valleys.
Later in the season they will not be as relaxed, nor as friendly to each other, but this time of year the bulls are the epitome of an unhurried summer, and they bring delight to area residents and visitors with their stately presence.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented