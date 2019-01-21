While it is a sleepy little place with only a post office and a handful of residents today, the nearby townsite of Caliente was once the terminus or end of the line for the Southern Pacific Railroad before an extension over Tehachapi Pass was completed in 1876.
Though it seems inconceivable today, it is reported that Caliente was once home to as many as 3,000 people during the railroad construction days of the early 1870s. This temporary boomtown was largely unregulated with no police presence, and this lawlessness extended beyond the town as stage robbers lurked in the surrounding Tehachapi Mountains.
During one of three different successful robberies that occurred in 1875, the driver of a northbound stage was stopped four miles from Caliente by a "road agent" known as Dick Fellows, among several other aliases, who sprang toward the horses and shouted "Halt!"
After being ordered to throw down the express box (which generally carried mail, bank deposits, gold, etc.), the driver was told to continue the trip. When Fellows tried to shoot the lock off the express box, the horse bolted at the sound of the gunshot and ran off, leaving Fellows on foot. As the box fell off the horse, it partially crushed Fellow's foot.
Dragging the express box in the dark, Fellows and the box tumbled into a 12 to 15-foot deep Southern Pacific railroad cut at Tunnel 5. Fellows broke a leg above the ankle — just above the foot that had gotten smashed earlier by the express box. However, he still managed to drag himself and the box into some brush, where he hid for a couple of days while a posse searched the area for him.
Two nights later Fellows made his way to Tehachapi Creek for water, and then he crawled to a nearby railroad construction camp where he stole some food and an ax. He used the ax to break open the express box, which held $1,800, and to make some crutches.
The next evening he hobbled to the ranch of Joseph "Sam" Fontaine and stole a horse and saddle from the barn. Fontaine was the grandfather of current Bear Valley Springs resident Joe Fontaine, who is the only BVS resident with historic roots in the community.
In the morning Fontaine missed his property and contacted Kern County Deputy Mahurin about the thefts. Fontaine and Mahurin followed the horse's tracks, which was easy because the horse had been recently shod — reportedly with one mule shoe along with three horseshoes, which left a distinctive print in the ground.
Mahurin and Fontaine overtook Fellows on the flats east of Bakersfield and arrested him. The pain-wracked Fellows thought he was arrested for the stagecoach robbery, rather than the theft of Fontaine's horse and tack, and so he surrendered the $1,800 to Deputy Mahurin. Sam Fontaine got his horse and saddle back as well.
Dick Fellows was tried in Bakersfield, found guilty and jailed. Months later, while awaiting transport to another jail, Fellows was confined in an old house since Kern County was building a new jail.
One night Fellows and a couple of other inmates used the rim of a bucket to fashion a saw, and they cut some planks out of the floor and escaped underneath the house. For a couple of days, Dick Fellows hid in the city of Bakersfield. He subsisted on what food he could steal and he wore clothes stolen from clotheslines.
When he felt it was safe, he hobbled south of town, hoping to steal a horse at some nearby farm. On the morning of Jan. 14, 1876, he stumped onto the Cotton Ranch, eight miles south of Bakersfield. At the door of the Cox home, he asked Mrs. Cox for food. She invited him into the house for breakfast.
However, as he made his way across the yard to the Cox home, two farm workers thought they recognized him from reward posters and advised their foreman of their suspicions. The foreman retrieved his shotgun, and the three men confronted Fellows while he was busy eating his meal. Fellows was arrested and transported to Bakersfield, and his captors were in line for the $800 reward on the outlaw.
He was finally transported to Folsom Prison where he spent 26 years in confinement — there were no routine sentence reductions for good behavior in those days — and was pardoned on March 8, 1908. While serving his time Dick Fellows, long known for his well-spoken and articulate manners, had worked as a teacher in the Department of Moral Instruction.
There are conflicting details about the life of Dick Fellows, also known as Richard Perkins, who was actually christened George Brittain Lyttle at birth, but his stagecoach robbing ways and bad luck are not in dispute. His story is one of the Old West tales that really happened in the rugged history of the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
