I’ve noted before that predicting which years will be good for wildflowers is not a simple task. There’s a lot that determines how well assorted plants will grow and bloom. Their flowering is influenced by a complex interchange of overall precipitation, timing of storms, air temperature, soil temperature, location within assorted microclimates, etc. This year’s abundance of California Poppies clearly proves the point.
Some of the hillsides around Tehachapi are glowing with the gold of our state flower, Eschscholzia californica. There were some good displays along the Grapevine (Interstate 5) near Gorman this year as well.
So it has turned out to be a great year for California Poppies in some areas — well above average. And yet in others, like the Antelope Valley Poppy Preserve near Lancaster or in some desert locations, there has been very little wildflower activity this year. It’s been dismal.
Which is what you’d expect, since we had virtually no winter this year. We had only one significant storm all during the typically rain and snow season from October through most of March.
In March, the hillsides on the north side of the Tehachapi Valley looked pretty much as they had since the previous August: faded and dry. No winter flush of verdant green grass. Just the same dry hillsides.
But then we finally had a good storm just before winter officially turned to spring, and it was mostly that storm that turned things around for the local wildflowers. It came too late to help to help the Poppy Preserve and much of the Mojave Desert, but it did provide a badly needed boost of moisture for our higher locations, at a time when temperatures were warming up enough to allow some vigorous growth.
So California Poppies have been able make a beautiful showing, despite such a dry and unpromising winter.
My friend Toshimi Kristof took the poppy photos on this page in Bear Valley. She had gone to the AV Poppy Preserve but couldn’t find a single poppy, so she was happy to discover that her own BVS, where she lives, offered such good displays.
“I love this orange color, it gives me power — spring power!” Toshimi explained to me.
There is much to like about California Poppies, but in addition to their bright cheerful appearance, I’ve always enjoyed the fact that they not only stay closed if the day is cloudy and overcast, they also refuse to open their four orange petals if it is too windy. Their attitude seems to be “if it’s not a nice day for a picnic outside, we’re not opening."
California Poppies produce quite a bit of pollen, but since they are pollinated by insects and not the wind, their pollen remains inside the flowers and does not contribute to allergies.
We might have had yet another one of the driest winters on record, but a late storm coupled with warmer soil and air temperatures helped bring about some gorgeous California Poppy displays. I encourage everyone to go check out these ephemeral displays in person.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
