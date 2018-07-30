The campsites and cabins at Tehachapi Mountain Park were ringing with acoustic music last week as a diverse group of people gathered to play instruments and explore music in a fun and supportive environment.
Named Camp Kiya, using the Tehachapi Indian word for "laugh or play," the three-day camp was started 10 years ago by Debby Hand-Cutler as a way for people to learn more about instruments they already played, or to try their hand at entirely new instruments.
In this way, Camp Kiya is unique: unlike virtually every other music camp or retreat, you don't have to bring your own musical instrument. The talented instructors bring extra instruments for students to use, so you can explore a new instrument without having to buy or rent one.
Among the different classes offered were sessions with guitar, fiddle, harp, mountain dulcimer, ukulele, banjo, cello and accordion, as well as songwriting, sound engineering and Celtic dance.
Campers have the choice to stay in cabins or their own tents or RVs, and have meals at the mess hall. Various classes are offered throughout each of the days of Camp Kiya, and you can sample a variety of instruments and playing styles.
Nights are for performing, and in addition to a contra/square dance one night, on another evening there is a ceilidh (pronounced "kay-lee"), which is a traditional Irish or Scottish social gathering, typically involving music or dancing. At Camp Kiya this is basically an open mike night for campers to perform songs with an assortment of fun collaborations between musicians.
Over the past decade, hundreds of people have attended Camp Kiya, both local residents and others from throughout California and even from other states to enjoy the relaxed, welcoming attitude and musical camaraderie. Some have never even played instruments before or had no background in music, but got the chance to explore with helpful instructors. Others are already accomplished musicians who want to learn more.
In a world where people spend much of their time on computers and cell phones, playing the role of mere bystander or spectator, it is refreshing to see a gathering where everyone is a participant.
This year's version of Camp Kiya, which was held July 22 through July 25, was another joyful celebration of music, from traditions and tunes that were centuries old, to other songs that were written just hours before being performed.
The Jeffrey Pines, Black Oaks and White Firs of Tehachapi Mountain Park provided shade and a beautiful living backdrop as acoustic music drifted through summer air.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
