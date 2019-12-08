The most commonly encountered large wild mammals in the Tehachapi Mountains are undoubtedly our two members of the deer family — California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) and American Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni). While there are other mammals that are seen, like bobcats, black bears, mountain lions, feral pigs, coyotes, gray foxes and others, it is the animals with antlers that are most likely to be seen on a daily basis.
Both deer and elk are active during daylight hours, and are comfortable being around houses, roads and other areas of human habitation, so these animals become our neighbors. Local residents are so familiar with them that they can sometimes identify individual animals and even give them nicknames.
While most wild animals do not even live long enough to make it to their first birthday, larger animals face slightly better odds, and if they make it to adulthood, they can live a decade or more. Deer can live up to nine to 11 years in the wild, while elk average up to 10 to 13 years.
In captivity, with food provided and freedom from predation by mountain lions, bears, humans or vehicle collisions, there are records of deer and elk that have lived up to 20 years or more.
Some local residents see the same identifiable deer or elk year after year, from their first season as fawns or calves, through their prime years and even into their decline as aging animals. My friends Jan and Danny Hendricks, who have been in Bear Valley Springs for 27 years, recently sent me photos of an old buck that they have known for years.
"We first noticed the Coral Buck about six years ago," Jan explains. "When the other bucks would shed their velvet and horns ... he retained his. He is a male, but hangs around mostly with the does, or alone. The photo of him at a younger age was taken in 2015, from the antler size he was probably at least 3 years old at that time. The most recent photo was taken just this last week. Over the years his antlers have slowly broken off, and more 'coral' has formed around the base."
Bucks who do not shed or regrow new antlers usually have an issue with producing testosterone, either as a result of injury or deformity to their testes. They are commonly known as "stags" in this country, although in Europe a stag is simply any male deer (they use the term "stag" like we do "buck").
The Hendricks don't know what happened to the "Coral Buck," as they call him, but Jan said they've been watching him for years: "When his testosterone level dropped so significantly ... he was frozen in time. He no longer went through the cycle of growing and shedding his antlers. He doesn't fight with the other bucks during rut, just stays out of their way. But now, it seems he is on his last days. He spends a lot of time just laying down, he trembles, and looks as if he is growing more frail each day. I know it is all a part of nature, but nonetheless it is like losing an old friend."
Old bull elk also decline eventually, and are no longer able to fight younger bulls successfully enough to maintain a harem of cow elk. Susie and Ralph Wright are some other friends who sent me photos they took last week of a couple of enormous bull elk that were laying down in Bear Valley Springs. They still look to be in good shape, but the older one with the massive rack can't have too many more years left.
Susie also sent a photos of the deer that regularly move through their yard as they forage. They have seen a doe that they call "Baby Cakes" daily since she was a fawn.
Residents of the Tehachapi Mountains who love wildlife cherish their frequent sightings of the animals who share this area with us. It can be hard to see them deal with injuries, or decline as the years pass, but is a blessing to be able to observe them so closely for so long.
