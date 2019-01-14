People who have lived in Tehachapi for more than a few years can all agree on at least one thing: It used to snow more in the past than it does now.
You don't even have to have to have lived here for a long time — it has snowed less in the past five years than in the previous five years, and it snowed more in the five years before that, etc. While the snowfall totals have always varied from year to year, the gradual trend has been for less and less snow.
Aside from California's more frequent droughts, the overall precipitation totals haven't decreased that much, but more moisture falls as rain rather than snow these days. The weather only has to be a couple of degrees warmer for snow to fall as rain, or for falling snow to melt when it reaches the ground.
I have lived in Tehachapi for more than 50 years and my family has lived here continuously since 1921, and I have photos and family memories that reveal a snowier past. I can remember school regularly being closed for two or three days in a row due to snow, and some years Tehachapi kids used to have to go to school for several extras days in June because of using too many snow days.
Oldtimers like Mary Rodriguez, who grew up in Cummings Valley, told me that she and her siblings would miss several weeks of school a year due to snow closures. Evard Dickerson, who owned the Meadow Brook Dairy where Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills is now located, occasionally used a horse-drawn sled to deliver milk when the roads were too snowy for cars.
In 1933, Tehachapi got 44 inches of snow in January alone, and in 1930 received 32 inches. Even in the 1950s and '60s, January typically brought more than a foot and a half of snow. February and March also tended to produce a couple of feet of snow. The snowiest March on record was in 1913, when Tehachapi got 39 inches of snow. Even as recently as 1991, Tehachapi got 28 inches of snow in March.
Of course it does still snow in Tehachapi on occasion, but with much less frequency and duration than it used to. Now the mountains at 6,000 and 7,000 feet have weather that's more like what we used to have on the valley floors at 4,000 feet.
Climate disruption means that weather patterns are not uniformly predicable, and big snowstorms still hit the U.S. — one is underway in the eastern half of the country as I write this. So I still look forward to snowstorms that will coat the Tehachapi Mountains in a welcome blanket of thick white snow. They just don't happen as regularly as they used to. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
