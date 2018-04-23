The Tehachapi area has probably been home to Mourning Doves (Zenaida macroura) for thousands of years, since the reign of the Nuwä Indian people. In the past 15 or 20 years, however, the local bird community has included a different dove: the Eurasian Collared Dove (Streptopelia decaocto).
Growing up in the Tehachapi Mountains, I saw lots of Mourning Doves, but never encountered the larger, paler Eurasian Collared Doves until a decade or two ago. These gentle but competitive birds have colonized the United States amazingly quickly.
In 1974, a small flock — fewer than 50 birds — escaped from captivity in the Bahamas. It didn't take them long to thrive and reach Florida, and from there they spread all over the U.S., until now they can be found in nearly every state.
Unlike many invasive creatures, however, there haven't really been apparent negative effects from Collared Doves. There is concern that they could outcompete Mourning Doves and other native birds, but that doesn't seem to have happened as yet.
Collared Doves have a simpler, more repetitive call than the familiar Mourning Doves. The males make a simple coo-COO-coo call over and over during the day and even into the evening. They also make an odd and unmusical sound just before they land, or when they are excited. This downward slurring call has been described as a hwaah sound, and it sounds a little like air being let out of a balloon.
These birds get their common name from a half-collar of black on the nape of their neck. They are overall a soft buff-gray color, sometimes appearing pinkish gray, with a fine white ring around their eyes. Their irises are red, although you need to be close or have binoculars to notice this feature.
Collared Doves feed mostly on seeds and cereal grains, and they will come readily to backyard bird feeders. They are not particularly shy, and will drink, bathe and eat seeds among houses, even in cities. People who feed these doves in urban areas have even managed to tame wild birds to eat out of their hand.
Like most doves and pigeons, Collared Doves are good parents and can raise as many as six broods a year, usually consisting of two chicks each. Both the mother and father feed the chicks. Males are quite territorial once they are nesting, and will chase away other Collared Doves and predators.
Late last summer, Golden Hills residents Bill and Erika Elliot enjoyed watching a pair of Collared Doves raise two chicks in a Blue Oak tree in their backyard. They were able to watch the doves from the time they first started building the nest, until the checks fledged and the nest was left empty. The two nesting photos on this page were taken by Erika.
One of the reasons for the colonizing success of Collared Doves is their ability to nest year-round in warmer locations — in coastal Southern California, for example, you can find them nesting in any given month. Even in Bakersfield, at an elevation of about 400 feet, Eurasian Collared Doves will nest during all but the darkest months.
Collared Doves are rapid flyers and typically fly using strong wing beats without gliding. Bird predators, like falcons, for example, have found that these large doves are not easy prey. Male Collared Doves, like many kinds of doves and pigeons, engage in a mating flight where they fly rapidly upward, and then descend by gliding downward in a large spiraling circle with their wings held down below their body.
While most invasive animals and plants are a cause for concern, and some can have dramatic negative effects on native flora and fauna, Eurasian Collared Doves seem to be the most benign of invaders. They just need to work on that strange sound they make as they come in to land. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.