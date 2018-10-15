One of the most beautiful but formidable insects found in the Tehachapi Mountains is a giant wasp known as a tarantula hawk. They have gorgeous orange wings and metallic blue/black bodies that positively shimmer in sunlight.
These wasps can commonly be seen nectar-feeding on narrow-leaved milkweed and other plants in the area. Tarantula hawks (Pepsis sp.) are hard to miss with their brilliant coloration, and this is no accident — they are displaying a biological adaptation known as aposematism.
The term aposematism (aa-po-SEM-ah-tism) was coined by British biologist Sir Edward Poulton in 1890, and it refers to warning colorations exhibited by animals that are venomous, poisonous, bitter tasting or have some kind of chemical or physical defense that make them "unprofitable as prey."
By brightly advertising this undesirability as a menu item, animals can discourage attack by potential predators. The natural world is rife with these, from the bright color of a rainforest poison dart frog to the white tail of a skunk.
In the case of Pepsis wasps, the warning is well warranted: the females have one of the most painful stings of any insects in North America. It has been ranked near the top of the Schmidt sting pain index.
Fortunately for people, tarantula hawks generally show no aggression toward humans, and a sting from one of these oversized wasps is a very rare occurrence.
For tarantulas, alas, one of these stings is not a rare event at all. Pepsis wasps get their common name from the fact that the female will find a tarantula, sting it, which paralyzes the spider, and then the female wasp drags the immobilized spider back into a small burrow she has excavated.
She then lays a single egg on the spider and seals the entrance. When the larvae hatches, it begins eating the unfortunate spider, leaving the essential parts for last. The larval wasp then spins a pupa and transforms into a winged adult and leaves the burrow for good.
Despite the unseemly diet of larval tarantula hawks, the adults just eat plant nectar and aren't known to prey on any arthropods, except the aforementioned spiders provided to their young.
A few people have stolen immobilized spiders away from the tarantula hawks as they were dragging them away to a burrow, and the spiders live for many months basically unable to move. One arachno-enthusiast took a wasp-stung tarantula and kept it in a terrarium, and it took nine months for the effects of the Pepsis wasp venom to finally release its grip on the spider, which eventually seemed to fully recover. Though it probably had some trauma to work through.
In additional to the lush blue-purple crushed velvet color of tarantula hawk bodies and their contrasting orange wings, they are also distinctive when they fly, because they dangle their long legs below as they fly, looking like some kind of flying fairies when seen out of the corner of your eye.
Despite their aposematic appearance and fearsome sting, tarantula hawks leave people alone, and are beautiful sights to encounter on warm summer and autumn days in Tehachapi.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.