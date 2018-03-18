At a time when international tensions are running high, diplomacy is alive and well in Tehachapi — not because we have an embassy or any State Department officials, of course, but because local families open their homes and lives to host teenagers from other countries.
Foreign exchange programs for students have long been a great form of cultural exchange, and the Tehachapi area has strongly embraced this concept. There are currently five students from four countries living with Tehachapi families and experiencing life as American teenagers through one program.
The program responsible for placing these intelligent, curious and adventuresome young people in local homes is a nonprofit called Education First High School Year Abroad, known as EF for short. The students currently enjoying living in Tehachapi through EF and attending THS are Kristina Lorentzen from Norway, Tina Lee from Taiwan, Elodie Guerin from the Netherlands, and Yu Sato and Yuto Mizuno from Japan.
During an in-depth conversation with these five engaging, confident teens, I was impressed by their observations, insight and genuine affection for the U.S. in general and the Tehachapi area specifically.
Also present at the informal gathering at an iconic Tehachapi location — Kohnen's German Bakery — was Anton Sörlin of Sweden, a young man who lived here earlier as an EF participant and now attends college in Iowa.
The exchange students come from different backgrounds and life experiences, but they share a willingness to push themselves out of their comfort zone and try new things. Guerin, for example, never even liked running, but she joined the cross country team at THS and has enjoyed herself. In another first, she also joined the swim team to add that to her American experiences.
Lee, from Taiwan, became an athlete on the Warrior tennis team to try something new. Like the other kids, she finds the people here more outgoing than at home. "People are friendlier and more open to talking to strangers here," Lee noted, "Also school isn't as hard and the school days aren't as long. At home we go to school from 7:30 in the morning to 4 or 5 in the afternoon. School is very competitive in Taiwan."
Lorentzen, the Norwegian student, was already a soccer enthusiast at home and she was voted the MVP of the Warrior girls soccer team. Lorentzen and her fellow exchange students enjoy the more vibrant social activities at THS. "Back home school is mostly studying and academics, and we play sports in clubs, outside of school — there are no school teams or leagues. Or school dances."
English is the second (or third) language of all the students, and that was the first and most formidable obstacle that they all had to overcome. Sato, a Japanese girl, explained that she took English in school: "I had English classes at home, but they don't make you fluent. Most of what I know I have learned in the eight months that I've been here." And like the other students, her language skills are very impressive and she doesn't even have much of an accent. If you had a brief conversation with her, you wouldn't guess that she wasn't raised here.
Her compatriot Mizuno, who is from the same city in Japan (Chiba), said that one of his important goals in coming to the U.S. was to improve his English skills. "I wanted to learn to communicate better in English," he explained, "My parents recommended this program." Mizuno's father is an airline pilot and photographer, and Yuto is also an enthusiastic photographer.
In addition to noting that their schools back home were more rigorous and had less social and civic activities, the students have some other common impressions: the food here tends to be cheaper, though less healthy, and Americans eat more, especially meat; people are more outgoing and friendly; and this country is huge. They also noted that at home people take off their shoes when entering the house, and also that the evening meal continues to be a time when everyone sits down together to eat and visit — no television, phones or other devices allowed.
The students keep in touch with their families back home through texting, phone calls and Facetime and Skype video chats. The kids all felt homesick at certain moments, especially missing their siblings, but none had any desire to return home early.
Caren Wallace is the EF coordinator for the Tehachapi area, assisted by co-coordinator Keleigh Nava, and both of them host students in their own homes.
"This is public diplomacy at its best," Wallace says. "The visiting students get so much out of it and so do we. The presence of these wonderful kids helps open up our community to the beautiful, amazing, diverse world we live in."
Local families currently hosting students include J.D. and Liz Miller; Rich, Joy, Ariel and A.J. Anderson; Tom, Shannon, Meghan and Zach Daffern; Jason, Keleigh, Lindsay and Audi Nava; and Chris, Caren, Samantha and Jalen Wallace.
"Opening your heart and home to these kids is wonderful and a tremendous learning experience, both for them and us," Keleigh Nava explained. "The motto of EF is 'Bring the World to Your Family,' and has proven very true for us."
Caren Wallace is planning an informal meeting for Tehachapi families interested in learning more about the program, and potentially hosting a student themselves in the future, and there will be a story in the Tehachapi News when the time and date are confirmed. For more information, she can be reached at 599-5900.
The Tehachapi area has long been home to expats from dozens of different countries, and it is gratifying to see that welcoming Tehachapi families are hosting young people from other parts of the globe to show them the beauty and goodness of our country.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.