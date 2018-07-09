June is the month when California Mule Deer fawns are most likely to make their first appearance in the Tehachapi Mountains. Throughout the oak woodlands and savannahs that predominate in our area, the spotted fawns are now following their mothers throughout their daily foraging routines.
Young does, like domestic goats and sheep, are most likely to have a single fawn the first time that they give birth after a seven-month gestation period. In succeeding years, does often produce twins, and occasionally even give birth to triplets if the doe is in robust good health during the autumn breeding season.
Since deer only fawn once a year, having twins is important to maintain the population, since it doubles the productivity of the doe. Older does or those who were thinner during the fall rut may have just a single baby the following late summer or early spring.
Does go off by themselves to give birth, and typically hide their spotted babies in tall grass, often in areas of mixed shade beneath trees or shrubs. The fawns' dotted pattern of light spots on a darker reddish brown background is especially effective camouflage in areas with dappled shade and sunlight.
During its first days, a fawn will remain where its mother left it, spending most of the time lying down alone. Does don't nurse their babies very frequently, and fawns are born with no scent, which makes it hard for predators to find them, so it is safer for the babies to spend their time concealed.
This is the stage where well-meaning but uninformed people may think that they have discovered an orphaned fawn, since "I looked and waited for awhile, but I couldn't see the mother anywhere." But mother deer seldom abandon their babies, they are just hiding nearby while a human unwittingly kidnaps their fawn.
After about ten days to two weeks, the fawns can walk and run fast enough to keep up with their mothers, and they begin to accompany their mothers wherever they go. They often sleep or rest in the shade while their mother browses nearby.
Twin fawns typically stay close to each other, and often sleep together. They nurse in unison, and will often flank a doe, one of each side of her, as she leads them through the oak trees and along sun-washed slopes.
Fawns grow quickly and gain strength and speed. In the case of California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) they learn the distinctive "stotting" method of locomotion: a stiff-legged, Tigger-like bounce that is distinctive of this species.
Fawns continue to nurse for two to three months, and will stay with their mothers, usually as members of a small herd or extended family unit for their first year. Female fawns may grow up and remain in a herd with their mother for the rest of their lives, raising their first fawn near the original doe as she has successive fawns.
Most of our outlying areas have healthy deer populations, including Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Alpine Forest Park, Golden Hills and others. My friend Toshimi Kristof, a talented photographer, took the photos on this page at her home in Bear Valley. She and her husband, Les, have a permanent water source for wildlife and they are visited by many kinds of our local fauna.
Now is the time to enjoy seeing spotted fawns and their mothers throughout our area. Fawning and the adorable babies that result is one of the seasonal cycles that make life enjoyable in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
