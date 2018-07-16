The Tehachapi Mountains attract many different butterflies in the summer, when our elevation, sunlit canyons and hilltops, and nectar-producing plants draw an assortment butterflies. One group, the Greater Fritillaries, are considered to be among the striking and beautiful butterflies in the West — as well as the most difficult group to accurately identify and distinguish between individual species between in the field.
The Great Basin Fritillary (Speyeria egleis) is probably the most common of the Greater Fritillaries to visit our mountains. The Great Basin Fritillary a medium-sized butterfly that, like most Greater Fritillaries, is predominantly orange and brown on their upper wings, with black accent marks and spots, as well as some light spots along their wing margins.
Exactly 100 years ago, on July 18 of 1918, a lepidopterist (biologist specializing in butterflies) named John Comstock climbed the mountains south of the city of Tehachapi and collected some specimens of a subspecies of Great Basin Fritillary which he named Speyeria egleis tehachapina, a rare butterfly that has become known as the Tehachapi Mountain Silverspot.
In the century that followed, few specialists have seen this highly uncommon butterfly. Fifty years ago on July 2, 1962, a pair of young lepidopterist brothers named John Emmel and Thomas Emmel climbed Tehachapi Peak beginning at Tehachapi Mountain Park and over two days they collected several Tehachapi Mountain Silverspot butterflies.
The Emmel brothers later published The Butterflies of Southern California in 1973, which described 167 different butterfly species. Tom Emmel went on to become an internationally-known lepidopterist at the University of Florida with a long and distinguished career devoted to butterflies, and he just died two months ago at the age of 76 while travelling in Brazil.
Because of prolonged droughts, rising temperatures and habitat loss, Tehachapi Mountain Silverspots have been feared to have gone extinct, but they may still persist on the highest peaks in the Tehachapi and Piute Mountains. A similar species, the Unsilvered Fritillary, was last seen in 1960 and has been declared extinct.
The different Fritillary species can be tough to tell apart. Confusingly, there is also wide variation within individuals of the same species of Greater Fritillaries, which complicates identification. As Dr. Jeffrey Glassberg, president of the North American Butterfly Association has written, "The reality is that in many cases you're going to have to accept that your best identification is simply that it's a Greater Fritillary."
The Great Basin Fritillaries that can currently be seen around Tehachapi Mountain Park and other higher elevations are usually quite pale, and they may be the more the color of a lightly toasted marshmallow rather than orange.
There are 13 different species of Greater Fritillaries in the West, and all of them feed on violet plants as caterpillars. Like many butterflies, they are quite species-specific when it comes to their larval plants, and the Greater Fritillaries reliance on violets, which are not very common or widespread plants, makes them more vulnerable to habitat disruption.
These checkered pattern butterflies derive their name from the Latin word "fritillus," which refers to a chessboard or a box that holds dice. There are also some flowers called Fritillaries because they possess a similar checkered pattern.
When Greater Fritillaries lay their eggs on or near violet plants, the caterpillars hatch out and instead of starting to devour the plants, they crawl underground or in a sheltered place and emerge the following spring. Under drought conditions, they can even persist in a dormant state for years until more favorable conditions return.
Greater Fritillaries are among the lesser-known but fascinating inhabitants of the Tehachapi Mountains, and I am always delighted when warm summer days bring sightings of these distinctive butterflies.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.