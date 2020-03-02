Some of the largest, oldest and most important trees growing in the Tehachapi Mountains are Valley Oaks (Quercus lobata). These stately, hardy trees often anchor the ecosystems in which they live. Thanks to a small group of volunteers, the Valley Oak population in the Tehachapis gained some new recruits last Saturday, Feb. 29.
Members of the Kern chapter of the California Native Plant Society planted Valley Oak seedlings at the Tollhouse Ranch, a historic Kern County cattle ranch whose headquarters are at Caliente, 15 miles northwest of the town of Tehachapi.
The sprawling Tollhouse Ranch covers nearly 15,000 acres of mostly mountainous terrain. It was purchased by The Nature Conservancy from the Rudnick family in 2011. It is part of a decades-long effort by conservationists to maintain a wildlife corridor linking the mighty Sierra Nevada mountains with the Coast Range to the west.
To ensure connectivity between these two mountain ranges, so that the animals that live in them don't become genetically isolated, TNC and other groups have bought land or land easements from willing sellers in the Tehachapi and Temblor Mountains. These two smaller mountain ranges trend east/west and serve to connect the Sierra Nevada and Coast Range, which trend north/south.
"TNC and Kern CNPS are working to restore a floodplain at the Tollhouse Ranch to support a diverse array of native plants, including the endangered Bakersfield Cactus and the iconic Valley Oak," explained The Nature Conservancy's Zach Principe, who oversaw the recent planting of seedlings. "This project would not be possible without the dedication of Kern CNPS volunteers since 2017."
The oak seedlings were grown by CNPS member Bill Nelson from acorns he collected from a large Valley Oak growing near the planting site. They were grown in tall 14-inch tree pots which are ideally suited for oaks, since they have a long taproot that starts descending even before the first upright shoot appears.
The seedlings were given some protection from gophers by the use of wire mesh sleeves, made from 24-inch tall hardware cloth. There were no wire bottoms on these cages, since the oak roots need the ability to sink deep into the soil, and most gopher attacks come from them tunneling in from the sides.
To protect against being nibbled off at the surface by herbivores, each seedling also received a small above-ground plastic tree tube and a stake to hold it in place. A drip irrigation system was installed, which will help the trees get established for the first year or two.
Among those who participated in the hole digging, irrigation system establishment and tree planting were Zach Principe, Bill Nelson, Bill Moffat, Paul Gipe, Don Turkal, Lucy Clark, Donna Rodriguez, Clyde Golden, Kiya and myself.
Planting natives, especially oak trees, provides benefits that can last literally for centuries. Valley Oaks produce cooling shade, food for wildlife in the form of acorns and leaves, and habitat for birds, mammals and other wildlife. Their leaves enrich the soil beneath them, and their branches capture moisture in the form of condensed fog and dew that falls within the dripline below the canopy. Their roots and limbs sequester carbon as their leaves give off oxygen.
Valley Oak savannahs, where large trees grow widely spaced among grasslands, or woodlands, where the trees grow closer together, are among California's most distinctive and productive habitats. Since settlers arrived in the Tehachapi Mountains in the 1850s, tens of thousands of these beautiful, durable trees have been cut down. It is both wise and appropriate that we continue planting more Valley Oaks to replace the countless ones that have been lost.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
