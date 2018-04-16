Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 44F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.