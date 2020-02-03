This area lost one of its oldest, most well-regarded residents last week with the passing of Hazel Woodard, 99, at her home in Tehachapi. Hazel had worked as a nurse at Tehachapi Hospital from the very day the new hospital opened in 1955, after the earthquake had damaged the old one, until she retired in 1985.
For the past several years, Hazel has been recognized as the oldest lady in attendance at the annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion, held annually in Phil Marx Central Park the first weekend in August.
Hazel would officially be designated as a "nurse's aide" in today's medical world, but when she responded to an advertisement placed by Drs. Harold and Madge Schlotthauer in 1955, seeking local women to work at their privately-owned Tehachapi Hospital, she was given training and performed tasks that registered nurses do today.
“We did everything,” Hazel told me when I profiled her in a column several years ago. “We gave shots, took out stitches, helped deliver babies, whatever was needed. It was a good job, and I did it for 30 years. Dr. Madge and Dr. Harold were good to us.”
My mother, Wini Hammond, was an RN at Tehachapi Hospital for 25 years, and she was glad when she worked with Hazel, since Hazel was a hard worker and had such a calm, unflappable demeanor. She was brave and kind and unflinching — qualities that are very desirable in tending to those in medical need.
Hazel was born in Heavener, Okla., in 1920 on Independence Day, and she enjoyed sharing a birthday with our nation. One of the perks she recalled: "We always had homemade ice cream on my birthday since it was the Fourth of July."
Hazel arrived in California in the back up a pickup truck in 1937, one of the countless Dust Bowl refugees who left the desperate economic conditions in Oklahoma. She was only 17, and she traveled with her new husband, James "Woody" Woodard, along with his father and stepmother, Woody's two siblings and another man. Woody and the other man took turns driving in the little cab of the old truck, and the rest of the family rode in back.
With much of the route unpaved, it took the Woodards weeks to get to California. Hazel remembered driving on an old plank road near Yuma, Ariz. These consisted of thick planks of lumber laid next to each other on sand, and it was like driving on an old wooden pier, except over sand instead of over water. Naturally, you had to drive slowly over such an uneven surface. Plank roads were used in areas where blowing sand would cover road surfaces, or where sand was so deep and soft that vehicles would get bogged down. The Woodards would camp next to the car as they traveled.
When they arrived in California, Hazel and her relatives came to the San Joaquin Valley, since that was where abundant farm jobs were available. They ended up outside of Bakersfield on Edison Highway, where all the adults found jobs chopping cotton — weeding and thinning plants — for 10 cents an hour. “We were able to save money even at that wage,” Hazel recalls. “Eggs were six cents a dozen, and bread was a nickel a loaf, so we managed to get by. We even saved enough to buy a Dodge truck.”
After camping out in the treeless plain around Edison Highway, the Woodards moved several miles south out toward the Pumpkin Center area, where they all camped underneath a tree that was being used as one of the fence posts in a barbed wire fence line. Prolonged camping with family can lead to tensions, however, and when Woody got fed up with the fact that his stepmother insisted on adding onions (which he didn’t like) when she cooked potatoes, he and Hazel moved — to the other side of the fence line. They still had to share the same tree, since shade was in short supply!
Hazel and Woody moved up to Tehachapi in 1949, and Woody got a job with Lange Construction, primarily doing construction work for Monolith Portland Cement. They raised their two sons, Prentice and Dwayne in Tehachapi, though tragically lost their son Prentice in a car crash with some other Tehachapi youths when he was only 18. Hazel lived with and was cared for by her daughter Joy for many years, right up until she passed away in Joy's home.
In the course of her long, long life, Hazel outlived virtually all her contemporaries, but she still had younger friends and was beloved by family members and friends. Her positivity, humor and easy-going demeanor were an inspiration and blessing to all those who knew her.
I can never recall not knowing Hazel Woodard, since she worked with my mother and also bought vegetables from our farm, and I am honored and privileged to have loved and been loved by this strong, remarkable woman.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
