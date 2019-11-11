House Wrens are very small songbirds that, as their common name suggests, can often be found in the vicinity of people's houses. Last week I heard a little flutter of wings and saw one in the vicinity of my bookcase.
The little wren had actually landed on the top shelf of one section of the bookcase. I wasn't sure which book it was after — there are about 1,500 books standing comfortably on the 20 shelves that together form the bookcase that covers one wall. But I built it using old barn wood originally cut and milled a hundred years ago from Tehachapi pines, so it is a place that a wren might find inviting, regardless of their reading preferences.
The tiny four-inch bird looked down at me with the inquisitive, unabashed demeanor typical of wrens. "Can I help you?" I asked quietly. The wren thought for a minute, apparently decided it wasn't interested in assistance at that time, and flew off into another portion of the house.
House Wrens (Troglodytes aedon) are the smallest of the six wren species that may be encountered in the Tehachapi Mountains. The others are Rock Wrens, Canyon Wrens, Bewick's Wrens, Winter Wrens and March Wrens. These are all diminutive birds but they have large personalities.
Wrens are typically rounded birds with fairly long pointed bills, which suggest their meal preference: insects and other invertebrates. Wrens use their needle-like beaks to hunt and probe for the beetles, spiders, caterpillars, earwigs or pincher bugs (which 7-year-old Kylah calls "pinchy bugs") and a wide variety of assorted arthropods.
Mostly wrens have fairly short, stout tails, and they often cock them at an angle to their bodies, using them for balance, or possibly to convey the confident, slightly defiant air that wrens commonly project.
And wrens are very busy, energetic little birds that are seldom still for long. In addition to their active foraging and exploring, they are also known to be highly defensive of their nesting territories, and they will actively confront larger birds to defend a nest site.
Despite their pixie size, House Wrens will sometimes actually evict large species that are competing for the same nesting cavity, tossing out the larger bird's nesting material and or even eggs if any are present already.
House Wrens typically nest in holes or cavities in trees, fenceposts and other wood, and as the nesting season progresses, it may build up mites or other parasites. House Wrens will occasionally collect spider egg sacs to place in their nest, and when the tiny spiders hatch out, they benefit the wrens by eating the nest parasites.
Although they are very small, weighing only about as much as two quarters, House Wrens are considered to be the most widespread songbird on the entire American continent, being found from Canada all the way down to the tip of South America.
Wrens are not very colorful, they are basically brown with minute dark bars on some of their wing feathers and some light dots. However, they do sing beautifully and surprisingly loud considering their Lilliputian size. The various species of wrens are often heard before they are seen, and sometimes you never do spot them, but only their vocalizations let you know they're around.
I wasn't sure how my bookcase wren got into the house, but I felt sure that it would look towards a window for an escape, and after checking a few windows I discovered it on the back porch. I opened a window but it wasn't finding it, so I caught it, snapped the photo on this page, and released it outside.
Once the wren gained its freedom it didn't frantically race away as you might expect -- wrens are too cool for that. It simply flew unhurriedly to a wooden fence four feet away, darted down to the ground level at the base of a rosemary bush, and resumed hunting for insects. House Wrens are undaunted.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
