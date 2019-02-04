Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Much stronger wind gusts expected over ridges..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.