A world-famous Chilean chef named Rodolfo Guzmán will be cooking on a Tehachapi farm on May 27 in an event sponsored by the LA Food Bowl.
Held at Weiser Family Farms on Highline Road, this unique dinner will feature Guzman, whose restaurant Borago in Santiago, Chile, is one of the most highly ranked restaurants in all of Latin America.
In 2018, Borago was given the Sustainable Restaurant award by the organization Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. Guzman uses indigenous crops, foraged wild foods and a variety of Chilean specialty foods on his menu. Guzman has been profiled with his own episode on the Netflix series Chef’s Table.
The LA Food Bowl was created by the late Jonathon Gold of the Los Angeles Times, the first food writer to ever win a Pulitzer Prize. The LA Food Bowl takes place all through the month of May, and is used to raise money to help alleviate food insecurity and to expand efforts to reduce food waste, while celebrating the best in food culture from around the world. Gold attended last year’s event at Weiser Family Farms, only a few weeks before his tragic death from cancer.
The Rodolfo Guzman dinner will be hosted by Outstanding in the Field, the premier farm table dining company in the world. Started by Jim Denevan in 1999, Outstanding in the Field pioneered the concept of elegant dinners on farms, with the table set right in orchards, fields and vineyards.
As they travel the country putting on farm dinners every year, Outstanding in the Field sources the ingredients from the best local farmers, ranchers and fishers that they can find. Ground-breaking and influential chefs are invited to prepare the meals.
In the 20 years since inception, Outstanding in the Field has served meals in all 50 states and in 17 different countries, featuring the culinary skills of more than 200 James Beard Award-winning chefs or nominees. Many of the most highly-regarded chefs on the planet have cooked for Outstanding in the Field.
At last year’s event at Weiser Family Farms, an exact scale reproduction of the hummingbird glyph from the Nazca Plains in Peru was created in a farm field to honor both the original artists who created it, as well as Virgilio Martinez.
This year there are plans to create a reproduction of the ancient Atacama Giant from the desert in Chile. Jim Denevan, founder of Outstanding in the Field, is also one of the country’s top land artists and his massive art installations have been created in many different parts of the world.
The Rodolfo Guzman dinner at Weiser Family Farms is a rare and unique event, and is one of the highlights of this year’s LA Food Bowl. Many other locations were hoping to host the event, and it is an honor that Tehachapi was chosen as the site.
The dinner is a fundraiser and is expensive to attend. For more information or tickets, you can visit the Outstanding in the Field website.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.