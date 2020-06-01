There are many species of wildlife, like quail, deer, rabbits, squirrels, ravens and others that share our environment and we can encounter them on a daily basis. There are others that also live in the Tehachapi Mountains, but because they are uncommon or reclusive, people find them rarely, if ever. I call this category of creatures "the Seldom Seen." A good example are Legless Lizards.
Legless Lizards are small, slender reptiles that look more like a cross between a worm and a snake than they do a lizard. And yet they are definitely lizards, despite their sleek appearance and lack of arms or legs.
Legless Lizards have eyelids, for example, which snakes do not possess. Only about the length and diameter of a pencil (or smaller), Legless Lizards cannot constrict their prey, nor unhinge their jaws to swallow large prey items, like snakes do.
Instead, Legless Lizards spend their time underneath leaf litter or in loose, sandy soil, eating larval insects and assorted beetles, termites, spiders, etc. Legless Lizards can do a quick disappearing act when they are uncovered: they immediately wriggle down into loose soil or duff using their shovel-shaped snouts, with their blunt tails vanishing last.
While the exact ranges of California's five related Legless Lizard species are still being determined, the Tehachapi Mountains seem to be home to Southern California Legless Lizards (Anniella stebbinsi). They tend to be a gold or coppery tan color, with very thin black stripes extending all the way from their head to the very tip of their tail.
Despite the lack of limbs, Legless Lizards can move quite quickly and gracefully, with their slender, slightly metallic-looking bodies flowing like quicksilver as they seek concealment.
Unlike most lizards, Legless Lizards are not known to bask in direct sunlight, for obvious reasons — they are quite vulnerable and would be an attractive food source for a variety of predators, from birds to mammals to other reptiles.
Like many of their lizard relatives, Legless Lizards can voluntarily detach the lower portion of their tail to distract a predator while the lizard itself escapes to safety.
Despite their relative scarcity, Legless Lizards may not be as uncommon as they seem. Their secretive behavior and below-the-surface lifestyle means that they are not often found, but in prime habitat they may be locally abundant.
Legless Lizards may not spring to mind when thinking about the reptiles of the Tehachapi Mountains (known as the "herpetofauna"), but these gentle little creatures are as much a part of our ecosystem as the better known species.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
