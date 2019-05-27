My columns nearly always focus on the Tehachapi Mountains and Kern County, but with this one I'm venturing a little farther afield, to our neighboring state of Arizona. I made four trips to Arizona in the past couple of months to assist in creating one of the largest artworks that will be unveiled anywhere in the world this year.
This effort, called the Living Geometry project or Tree of Life project, was the concept of Jim Denevan, one of the most adventurous and highly regarded land artists ever. Jim often creates art that is epic in size and concept, and he has created a couple of art pieces in Tehachapi at Weiser Family Farms on Highline Road.
It was at Weiser Family Farms that we made a full scale homage to the Hummingbird and Spider geoglyphs found on the Nazca Plains in Peru. These were made by applying kaolin clay to create the design in a couple of 2 and 1/2-acre farm plots that were planted to grain.
The Living Geometry project in Arizona was located in a farm field at a community called Arcosanti, which was established by architect Paolo Soleri in 1970 as an experiment in urban design. Arcosanti is located on a desert mesa at an elevation of 3,700 feet, about 40 miles from Prescott.
Jim's vast mandala design was created using what will eventually become soil amendments. There were 280 triangles planted to turfgrass, and each of these has an adjoining triangle (together they form a diamond) that was made using a thin layer of greenish crushed limestone sand. All the in-between areas have a layer of wood chip mulch. These will all be tilled into the soil eventually — Jim's art, like the sand painting mandalas made by Tibetan Buddhist monks, is ephemeral art that soon gets swept away by time or tide.
In the middle of the mandala, a team of four builders from Missouri constructed a pyramid that was 18 feet tall and 24 feet around at the base. You could both scramble up the outside using wooden cleats affixed to the side, or you could climb up a ladder from the inside, which was accessible through a triangle shaped doorway. The top portion of the pyramid was essentially an observation deck from which you could observe the artwork and the beautiful Arizona scenery.
The Living Geometry mandala was made in conjunction with FORM Festival 2019, a music and art festival which was held at Arcosanti for the sixth consecutive year. The community of Arcosanti itself doesn't put on the festival, but they provide the venue and work in close cooperation with the producers of FORM.
This year festival attendees camped in tents scattered throughout three large mowed triangles on the periphery of the center circle and mandala. The triangles themselves were part of the art composition, so these tents within the triangles became like multi-colored drops of paint on the artist's canvas.
While the mandala was interesting and compelling to see during the day, it was also intriguing at night, when it was lit up with hundreds of solar lights placed at the triangle points and around the pyramid. Then it became like a constellation of stars in the darkened desert.
On May 11, the Saturday morning of the festival, a gourmet breakfast was served on 64 triangular tables that fit together to form a circle around the pyramid — 32 white triangles and 32 black triangles. A maple tree in a 15-gallon pot was placed on top of the pyramid part of the time as well.
The Living Geometry mandala project took many weeks of work by a crew that started with just Jim Denevan, project manager Alexia Roberts and myself, and later grew to include a dozen workers and a small group of dedicated volunteers.
We persevered through rain and shine and long hours to complete the enormous design in the Arizona desert. The finished project was stunning and worthy of all the time and talent that went into creating it. By day and by night, it was an unforgettable art piece, and I'm happy to have played a role turning this geometric dream into reality.
