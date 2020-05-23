We tend to notice and see some wild mammals on a regular basis — deer, elk, rabbits, squirrels, etc. Others are also fairly common and numerous, but less frequently seen, like bobcats, gray foxes and raccoons. And still others are also around, but are usually hard to encounter. Into this last category belongs the Long-tailed Weasel.
These interesting little predators are widespread in the Tehachapi Mountains, but are furtive and fast-moving, and tend to be overlooked. Long-tailed Weasels are about 15 inches long, including their five-inch tails, and are very slender — they are only about the diameter of a typical spice jar.
Long-tailed Weasels (Mustella frenata) are one of about nine species of mustelids found in California. These small to mid-sized carnivores range from the diminutive short-tailed weasel (also known as a stoat or ermine) to sea otters, badgers and the fierce wolverines.
Most mustelids, which also include fishers, martens and river otters, tend to have elongated bodies, short legs, small eyes and small rounded ears, and voracious appetites. Long-tailed Weasels weigh less than a pound, but they are high-octane hunters who charge around catching mice and a variety of rodents.
The term "weasel" is sometimes used as a disparaging term to describe a person who is conniving and unhanded in a sneaky way, but actual weasels are fearless, energetic and openly curious. They have occasionally been raised in captivity, and reportedly are quite playful. They were well-known to local Native Californians, and the Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for weasel is süsüga, pronounced suh-SUH-ga.
One of their larger mustelid relatives, the ferrets, are very popular pets although illegal both in Hawaii and in California — which is home to an estimated 100,000 pet ferrets despite the rarely-enforced ban.
One of the distinctive features of Long-tailed Weasels is a white patch by their ears, and another whitish marking between their eyes, which are located farther down their pointed face. These light areas contrasted with their black snouts and black ears and forehead give them a masked appearance, and also gave rise to another common name: the Bridled Weasel. Weasels have glittering black eyes during the daytime, but at night they reflect back a vivid emerald green eyeshine if seen with a flashlight or headlights.
Weasels have backs that are light brown, while the sides of their bellies and throat are yellowish tan. In winter at higher elevations with more snow, a Long-tailed Weasel can molt and turn white, though it keeps the black markings on its face and the tip of its tail.
Weasels eat mostly rodents, but can take down rabbits, which are several times larger than them. Prey is quickly dispatched with a bite to the back of the skull. Weasels often occupy the old burrows of squirrels or chipmunks, and will make a home in wood piles as well.
The photos shown here were taken by Lesa Neal, who lives in Stallion Springs. She and a friend, Terrea Warner, have enjoyed watching a family of weasels that consists of two adults and five or six babies.
"We think there are five or six babies, but it's hard to tell because they move so fast it's hard to count," Lesa says. "They were all out playing the other afternoon, and I had to look them up to see what they were! This is the first time I have ever seen one. I just moved here last July and love feeling like I live in a wildlife sanctuary!"
Weasels don't hibernate, and they don't migrate, of course, so they are here and active year-round. And also any time of day — weasels are not necessarily nocturnal like many predators.
As fast and brave as these little predators are, they can also easily become prey themselves. I walked out back to our five-acre vegetable garden many years ago, before the sun was up, and startled a barn owl, which flew off leaving its dead prey behind: a brown and tan Long-tailed Weasel. It was probably captured by the owl as the weasel itself hunted for prey. It is true that the natural world can be quite harsh, as Tennyson referred to in 1850 when he wrote "Nature, red in tooth and claw. . ."
Yet Long-tailed Weasels are delightful to observe, as they rise up to peer out of a burrow like little furry periscopes, or race across a grassland making odd bending shapes with their inchworm-like brown bodies. They are a welcome sight to those who value wildness.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
