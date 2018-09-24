Many streets and roads in the Tehachapi area are named after early families — Dennison Road, Pauley Street, Backes Lane, Jeffrey Road, to list a few of them. But there is one local roadway whose namesake is still going strong at age 96.
Loumas Lane is one of the streets in the Cook Tract, which is a collection of houses and homesteads tucked into the middle of Brite Valley, just east of Brite Lake. Loumas Lane is named after Louise and Maslan Cain, using the first three letters of each of their names. Louise, who was born on March 1, 1922, still lives in her beautiful home surrounded by a flower-filled garden and an apple orchard.
Louise was one of the founders of the Tehachapi Mountains Quilters and the Tehachapi Garden Club. She still makes quilts and throws in her purpose-built sewing room, which is equipped with multiple sewing machines and work space. She and some other local legacy quilters recently contributed eight quilts to the Linus Project, which provides quilts and blankets to children who are in the care of social service agencies.
Louise also continues to work in her large garden. "You can sew and garden sitting down, so I still do both of those things," Louise explains. "One thing I've learned about old age is you've got to keep going every day. Gardening and making quilts also gives me a reason to socialize, and that's very important too."
Louise is a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she is descended from some of the earliest adherents of that faith — her grandmother Ruth May, while only about 13 years old, walked across the prairies from Illinois to Utah when the LDS made their great migration. "My grandmother told me that 'We walked and walked and walked,'" Louise remembers.
When she was just an infant in 1922, Louise and her parents and three older siblings drove from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, a trip that took two weeks, with them mostly camping beside their car. When they at last reached Southern California, they ended up living in a tent for 50 cents a day in Ocean Park, two blocks from the beach because it was all that they could afford.
Being raised in the Venice Beach area, Louise spent a lot of time at the beach growing up, she recalls. She met her future husband Maslan on a blind date. "Our first dates were always hikes in the mountains," Louise says. "The boys picked the places and the girls brought the food."
Louise and Maslan were married On June 12, 1940. Maslan worked as a projectionist at a movie theater in Big Bear the first summer they were married, but he eventually became an aircraft electrician working for Lockheed. The two of them raised five children: Carolyn, Margaret, David, Shirley and Barbara.
They found themselves living in Lancaster in the 1970s while Maslan worked for Lockheed in Palmdale. As retirement approached, they looked in Tehachapi for a place to move, Louise explains: "Maslan loved the mountains, and the property here in Brite Valley had apples growing on it, with no house. The property wasn't even listed for sale, but we located the owner and it turned out he was willing to sell, so we bought it and moved up here in 1980."
Maslan and Louise had to remove some apple trees to make room for the house, and over the years took others out here and there — always with reluctance on the part of Maslan, who loved the apple trees.
With Louise and Maslan living in Tehachapi, they were eventually joined by daughter Shirley and her husband Tom Brunner on an adjacent property, and later by Margaret and Lee Dries, who bought five different pieces of property in the Cook Tract. The late Lee Dries was raised on a family farm in South Dakota and he wanted to return to the farm life, and the Dries Farm has long been known for Margaret's lavender fields, as well as for berries, pumpkins and other vegetables.
Louise Cain is a widow now, but she is still in remarkable mental and physical health, and should be a role model for how to age with grace and dignity. She still attends church weekly with the help of her granddaughter Kari.
The family had gotten together to buy 57 acres in Brite Valley a number of years ago, and recently sold that to Jay and Hannah Shipman who have created Brite Creek Farm. This delights the Cain family, who are all thrilled that the land is now being actively farmed.
And Louise still lives in her lovely house by the road that bears her name.
