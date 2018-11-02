One of the most beautiful and recognizable shrubs in the Tehachapi Mountains is a plant with distinctive reddish bark known as manzanita.
There are about 60 species of manzanita (Arctostaphylos) in the world, and incredibly, 57 of these are found in California. Most of these are endemic to the state and found nowhere else, so California is the undisputed homeland of these hardy, drought-tolerant shrubs.
At the late, lamented Mourning Cloak Ranch and Botanical Garden on Old Town Road, where I was the first docent, we had 13 different species and subspecies of manzanita growing, including Island Manzanita from Santa Cruz Island, where a century of grazing by introduced goats had at one time reduced the entire population of these shrubs to a single surviving individual plant. Seeds were grown from this sole survivor, and now there are many thousands of them.
Arctostaphylos species were given the name "manzanita," meaning "little apple," by early Spanish Californians, because the currant-sized berries produced by manzanita resemble tiny apples.
The genus name itself was also inspired by the berries: Arctostaphylos means "bear berries" in Greek and refers to the fondness bears have for eating manzanita fruit.
Typically found growing on arid slopes with other chaparral plants, manzanitas are evergreen shrubs that keep their small leathery leaves year-round. While the leaves vary somewhat from species to species, most manzanita leaves are broad ovals that taper slightly at the tip, like the blades of the wooden paddles that Pacific Islanders use to maneuver their outrigger canoes.
Manzanita leaves are also very flat like they've been pressed in a book, and they tend to point upward and present a vertical aspect (at right angles to the ground), rather than appear horizontal like most leaves. This is believed to be an adaptation designed to reduce moisture loss during California's long dry summers — so the sun doesn't beat down on flat leaves.
Manzanitas usually range between 3 and 12 feet tall, though there are some adorable little species that grow decumbent (flat on the ground, tips pointed up) and form low mats. In contrast, a few species assume a tree-like form and grow quite large, reaching over 20 feet high — the largest on record measured 35 feet tall and had a circumference at the base of 11 and 1/2 feet.
Manzanitas bloom very early in the year, bearing waxy little white or pinkish bells as early as February and March in our area. The small urn-shaped flowers look like miniature oil lantern chimneys made of milk glass.
Manzanita berries ripen in August and September. They are edible and are consumed by bears, coyotes, band-tailed pigeons and other wildlife, but they aren't very tasty eaten raw — they are fairly dry and astringent with a cluster of seeds in the center.
The local Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian people ate manzanita berries but preferred to make a beverage from them. The Nuwä word for manzanita is kinarabä, pronounced "kin-ah-RAH-buh," and the Nuwä women would gather manzanita berries into a large winnowing basket.
The berries were then cleaned, mashed, mixed with some water and allowed to steep in the sun for half a day. The seeds and pulp were then removed and the resulting liquid could be drank alone or mixed with chia seeds, according the Dr. Maurice Zigmond, an ethnobotanist and anthropologist who studied the Nuwä people beginning in 1936.
Manzanitas evolved with summer wildfires, and in fact they are considered to be fire obligate, meaning they need occasional fires to reproduce. Manzanitas can be notoriously difficult to propagate, and the seeds need to first be scarfied, meaning exposed to fire or heat to mimic a wildfire, and then stratified, meaning placed in a freezer or refrigerator to mimic winter.
There are five species of manzanita found in the Tehachapi Mountains. The most common is Bigberry Manzanita (Arctostaphylos glauca) which I have seen growing in many locations, including Bear Mountain, Alpine Forest, Old West Ranch and Sand Canyon.
Less common but also present are Parry Manzanita (A. parryana) and Mexican Manzanita (A. pungens). There are also a few colonies of Greenleaf Manzanita (A. patula) and Whiteleaf Manzanita (A. viscida), whose berries are considered inedible.
Because of its unique reddish bark, manzanita wood is popular for use as perches in bird and reptile cages. It has long been used for walking sticks, though straight pieces can be hard to find.
I have a walking stick made for my grandmother by one of her boyfriends in 1912. It came from a camp in the Angeles National Forest and is carved with her name and "Laughing Water, Ye Oak Wylde Camp, Dark Canyon, Sept. 2, 1912."
More than 100 years later, the branch is still straight and the handsome red bark is still tight on the wood — a sturdy artifact from California, the Manzanita State.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
