One of the most beautiful kinds of wildflowers in the Tehachapi Mountains will suddenly appear, typically in late spring, often in unexpected places. These are the Mariposa Lilies, from the Calochortus genus.
Mariposa Lilies get their common name from mariposa, the Spanish word for butterfly, and it is an apt name for these graceful, exotic-looking flowers. Ernest Twisselman identified 11 different species of Mariposa growing in Kern County, each of them with three delicately painted petals.
The most common kind of Mariposa Lily found in the Tehachapi Mountains is probably the redundantly named Butterfly Mariposa Lily (Calochortus venustus), which grows in many different habitat types, typically in sandy soils. The genus name Calochortus is pronounced cal-o-kor-tus.
Butterfly Mariposas come in a variety of colors, though the most common is white, often with pinkish or purplish hues on the outside of the blossoms and the snow white interior marked by intricate patterns. These Mariposas are a painter's dream, although they can be difficult to render, because they already look as though they came from the studio of a talented painter and feature the subtlest of lines and brush strokes.
The Nuwä people of the Tehachapi Mountains called Mariposas by the name kogosivä, pronounced ko-go-SIV-uh, and the bulbs would be dug up, peeled and eaten raw in the spring. Many different tribes of Native Californians ate the bulbs of the numerous species of Calochortus that are endemic to our state.
As I mentioned, Butterfly Mariposas can be found in many different colors, more than any other species of Mariposa, and may be red, orange, purple or yellow in addition to the more common white. They typically grow individually or in small colonies, rising up from a sandy ridge or grassy glen like some kind of rare orchid.
Butterfly Mariposas can tolerate a huge range of California's elevation, from sea level all the way up to 8,000 feet. While they often grow in arid places, Mariposas can be greatly affected by drought, and areas that may host scattered hundreds of these attractive flowers in wetter years may be reduced to only a handful in dry years.
Mariposas don't bloom for very long, and this ephemeral nature contributes to their enigmatic nature: you can unexpectedly discover some gorgeous wildflowers in a vacant lot next to your house, and then they're gone in a week or two, and you may not seem them again for a couple of years if conditions are very dry.
Those who garden with California native plants sometimes incorporate Mariposas into their landscapes, and of course with dependable water they appear every year. There are several online sources for purchasing the bulbs of these lovely flowers.
Though they don't appear in huge expanses like California poppies, lupines and other wildflowers, their remarkably ornate beauty and delicate appearance makes Mariposa Lilies an unforgettable type of California wildflower.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
