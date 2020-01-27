As a writer, it is not surprising that I love to read and have a lot of books. Since I have spent my life researching the Tehachapi Mountains and surrounding areas, it is natural that I would have acquired many books that relate to our region.
There are very few books specifically about Tehachapi, though I am in the midst of compiling several now, with the first one to be published this year — finally! Of course there are my friend Judy Barras Lee's history books that are carried by the Tehachapi Museum, but aside from those, there aren't many books just about this particular part of California.
However, there are a number of books that either mention Tehachapi or are relevant to this area. Since I am frequently asked for suggestions about books that give insight into the area, here are some that hold a place of honor on my bookshelves.
I believe the Tehachapi Library has some of them, and others can be purchased. I'm not sure where, but I'm including the ISBN number to help track them down. When in doubt, ask Google — she probably knows.
"Tehachapi" by John R. Signor 1983 Golden West Books ISBN # 0-87095-088-6
There is no better chronicle of railroading through Tehachapi Pass than this well-illustrated, well-researched hardcover book by John R. Signor. It forms the foundation of any book collection about trains and the railroad in the Tehachapi Mountains.
"Earthquake Country How, Where and Why Earthquakes Strike in California" by Robert Iacopi 1976 Sunset Books ISBN # 0-376-06140-5
This significant and fascinating book includes photos and accounts of the 1952 Tehachapi earthquakes as well as the other noteworthy earthquakes on California history. Like all Sunset books, it is reader-friendly and informative without being overly technical. Comprehensive volumes like this one are the reason books are still relevant: you could search the internet for much of this information, and it would take you weeks.
"The Wild Flowers of California" by Mary Elizabeth Parsons 1966 Dover Publications ISBN # 0-486-21678-0
This 420-page classic was originally published in 1897, and it contains observations on more than six hundred different flowering plants found in California. The author was a largely self-trained naturalist, not a botanist, but her descriptions are both accurate and often poetic. A must-have for lovers of native plants and flowers.
"A Flora of Kern County" by Ernest Twisselman 1995 California Native Plant Society ISBN # 0-943460-22-0
This comprehensive book is the result of many years of field work and research by rancher Ernest Twisselman, who educated himself about botany and collected samples of every different plant he could find in Kern County’s 8,172 square miles. Though it lacks illustrations, there has been no other comprehensive study undertaken of all of Kern’s flora — this remarkable book stands alone.
"A Flower-Watcher’s Guide to Wildflowers of the Western Mojave Desert" by Milt Stark 2000 Milt Stark Library of Congress #91-70450
This handy little volume will help identify many of the wildflowers found in both the nearby Mojave Desert and the more arid portions of the Tehachapi Mountains, with local photographs that aid in recognizing blossoms. Milt was a friend of mine who grew up in the Antelope Valley in the 1920s and was active in assisting the Tomo Kahni Resource Center as well as the state park itself, and in this book he included information on plant uses by local Native Americans.
"High Country Communities" by Bob Powers 1999 Arthur H. Clark Company ISBN # 0-87062-294-3
The late Bob Powers, a cowboy and author, was a lifelong Kern Valley resident who was descended from Kern County pioneers, and he was one of three students in my Ma's graduating class from the little two-room South Fork Elementary School near Weldon. Bob wrote many interesting and accessible books about local history. This one profiles a number of area communities, including Tehachapi. No private library or personal bookshelf in Kern County is complete without some of Bob’s work.
There are many other treasured books that I use for learning more about the Tehachapi area, and I'll mention them in future columns. I encourage you to explore your world through the magic of these written portals, which give you access and entry into other times and places.
And I thank you for reading this and my other columns.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
