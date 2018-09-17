The Tehachapi area lost a talented and interesting man with the passing of longtime Cummings Valley farmer and restaurateur Paul Moessner, 88, who died on Aug. 23 after a period of declining health.
Paul, who started Moessner Farms in 1980 with his wife, Ursala, was a skilled chef who turned his hand to small scale farming and created Tehachapi's first farm-to-table restaurant. Located just outside the gate to Bear Valley Springs, Moessner Farm and Cafe became an oasis of good food, baked goods, fresh produce and a wide variety of preserves and condiments.
Paul was a German immigrant who was born in Ihringen on Aug. 14, 1930. His father owned a small vineyard, and the family raised and preserved lots of their own food. When he reached adulthood, Paul met Ursala Diete and the two of them emigrated to Peace River in Alberta, Canada, in 1953 and got married there. Starting a food service partnership that would last the rest of their lives, Paul got a job as a cook and Ursala worked as a server.
In 1958, they moved to Stowe, Vt., so they could work at a ski resort — again with Paul as a cook and Ursala as a server. The winters weren't to their taste, however, so they decided to look for opportunity in a warmer climate. They headed for Florida, but their arrival happened to coincide with a big hotel strike, so they kept going and ended up in Santa Monica, where they would spend the next few decades.
In Santa Monica, the Moessners continued working in the food industry. Paul was a well-regarded chef who worked at a variety of locations, including the Bonaventure Hotel, L.A. Country Club and MGM Studios. Paul and Ursala also opened their own restaurants, including the Black Forest Inn and Le Boulevard.
The Moessners eventually tired of city life and wanted to live in a more rural locale so that Paul could get back to his farming roots. They bought a 10-acre apple orchard in Cummings Valley in 1980, and began farming it with the help of their sons Mike and Art. They later expanded through several land purchases to own 52 acres.
For more than 35 years, thousands of Tehachapi area residents and visitors have enjoyed eating meals at the cafe and taking home food baked, canned or pickled at Moessner Farms. Their son Mike now runs the operation with help, including from his sons Grant and Eric.
Paul thoroughly enjoyed being in the kitchen and cooking was his passion. He also liked growing the crops that he would turn into delicious meals. Paul made many friends and acquaintances among his customers over the years, and he liked talking to the diverse group of visitors who would stop by the farm.
I have been friends of the Moessners since they first opened, back in the days when my Uncle Hank and I would go eat dinner there on a weekly basis. You had your choice among six or eight entrees, all of which included soup and salad, bread, a couple of sides like red cabbage and potato croquettes, fresh-pressed apple cider and strudel for dessert — all for a grand total of $6.
Mike now runs the cafe and Grant assists with a lot of the farming. Ursala, perpetually cheerful and bright-eyed, often runs the roadside vegetable stand. My brother and I are devoted supporters of Moessner Farms, and the cafe remains a kind of hidden gem offering some of the tastiest, best lunch deals in Kern County. And is still one of the only places in the county where some of the ingredients in the food are grown right there on the premises.
Paul Moessner loved living on his farm in Cummings Valley and running his own business in his own way. His farm remains in good hands, and he has left a positive legacy in the Tehachapi Mountains.
He is survived by Ursala, his wife of 65 years; son Mike and his wife Julianna, and son Art and his wife Beth of Turlock; grandchildren Grant, Eric, Matt, Tommy and Andrew, and six great-grandchildren.
Have a good week.
