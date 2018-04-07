The recent rain we've received has finally begun to green up our hillsides with a flush of new grass. The moisture has also brought about a greening of the moss that coats rocks, fallen logs, tree trunks and even soil in shady areas.
Mosses are simple kinds of plants that produce neither flowers nor seeds, and they are not well understood by most people. They are commonly mistaken for lichens, which they are not. There are more than 600 kinds of mosses found growing in California, one of the most species-rich moss floras in all of North America, and mosses collectively are known as bryophytes.
Since mosses lack the xylem vessels that are used to carry water from roots up to the leaves of higher order vascular plants, mosses rely almost entirely on atmospheric moisture: rain, snow, dew, fog, etc. In the drier Inner Ranges like the Tehachapi Mountains, this means that mosses go dormant for months at a time.
During these dormant periods, the mosses dry and turn dark, looking like small black patches on the shady side of boulders and stumps. They simply sit there unnoticed, as though in suspended animation.
Then when it rains or there is even a heavy fog, the moss magically transforms into lush, spongy clumps of green carpet up to a couple of inches thick. The moss is so vibrantly green and cushiony, it practically demands to be touched.
This transformation from dried out, black patches of desiccated moss into springy, bright green living wool literally takes only minutes. When I am hiking during the summer months and happen across an colony of dried black moss slumbering on a boulder surface, I like to spare a little drinking water and gently pour it over the moss. In less than 15 minutes, the delighted moss responds by swelling and turning from black to green.
Though mosses are plants, they are very simple non-vascular plants, so you won't even find them in most field guides, which are limited to vascular plants. Mosses consist of gametophytes, which are the low-growing, leaf like structures that we usually see, and sporophytes, which are little stalks that rise above the clump when conditions are right and drop the spores to be dispersed by wind.
While mosses aren't even on most gardener's radar, Japanese gardeners have valued moss for centuries and often create special areas of gardens that are conducive to moss growth. Mosses are also used in bonsai containers to represent grass or miniature meadows surrounding the featured little tree or shrub.
The Nuwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian people of the Tehachapi Mountains call moss mure'e-iik, meaning "blanket on the rock," in observation of the soft, fuzzy texture of moss in the wetter months.
As the weather dries, moss will as well, gradually turning from green and velvety to black and brittle. But as soon as it gets damp again, it will miraculously change into a diminutive Irish landscape. . .
