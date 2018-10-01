American Ravens (Corvus corax) are large, highly intelligent birds found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains. There are many resident pairs that make nests and raise their young here, and the playful, inquisitive raven chicks can be fun to watch.
"Young ravens just out of the nest pick up and examine almost anything new they run across as they learn what's useful and what isn't," notes the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Young ravens often fledge and leave the nest before they are very competent fliers, so they typically spend a lot of time on or near the ground, exploring their surroundings and beseeching their parents to continue to bringing them food, which they do.
Behavioral scientists regard play — among animals as well as humans — as a sign of intelligence, and the playfulness of young ravens is not surprising when you consider that they are among the smartest birds in the world.
I once raised a young raven named Odin, and he loved to tease and play with our dog Shorty. If the dog was chewing on a fresh bone, Odin would get on the other side of the yard, peer intently at a stick and then jump up and make the excited sounds he did when he was given food.
Shorty couldn't resist for long, and he'd leave his bone to run over and see what the raven was getting so excited about. As Shorty charged over, Odin would nonchalantly sidle away, and then rapidly hop over, grab the dog's bone and dash off with it, while the dog was still in the process of learning that he had been tricked out of a bone in exchange for a worthless stick.
My friends Toshimi and Les Kristof recently had the pleasure of observing some newly-fledged raven chicks and Toshimi took the photos that appear on this page. She explains the experience: "Two uncoordinated and noisy ravens started hanging around our yard. They picked up anything on the ground, such as branches, feathers, acorns, pinecones, leaves, etc. and played with them, but when they picked up heavier items they would lose their balance and fall on the ground."
She continued: "They were constantly screaming, but their voices weren't clear, they were very hoarse and the inside of their mouths were a very red color. It was then that we realized that they were a couple of chicks. Their parents would bring them food. They stayed in our yard for a week or so as they learned to how to fly, how to hunt, how to drink water and find food, etc. It was a fun week to watch them."
As they learn to fly better, young ravens will carry sticks up into the air, drop them, and then swoop down and catch the sticks midair before twigs hit the ground. I've also watched young ravens dropping walnuts onto Cherry Lane from a hundred feet in the air so the nuts break open on the pavement, and sometimes one raven would swoop down and catch a walnut midair that had been dropped by another bird, and fly off with it to go break it somewhere else and eat it.
Ravens can be troublesome at times, with their propensity to get into trash, kill nestlings and even young chickens, and other sorts of mischief, but they are entertaining to watch and are the cleverest of our feathered friends.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
