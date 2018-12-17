Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.