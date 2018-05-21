A great teacher can make such a difference in a child's life. The Tehachapi Unified School District has been blessed with some remarkable teachers over the years, and one of the best, Sharon Weaver, is retiring when this school year ends in a few weeks and leaving the state for Idaho to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.
Sharon has been a teacher in the district for 22 years, and has taught at all three elementary schools, though she has been at Tompkins for a number of years. She is famed for her emphasis on reading, and is a tireless champion of the importance of reading and writing.
"Reading is such a foundation for critical thinking," she told me recently. "Reading and writing are both vital. I have my kids write for me the first day of school each year, so that they know we'll be doing a lot of writing. If they can write, they can think sequentially and critically."
I have known Sharon Weaver for years, since one of her daughters once worked at the Tehachapi News, and Sharon and I were mutual friends with the legendary THS Honors English and piano teacher Kathryn Errecart. However, it wasn't until my family's daughter Kiya had Mrs. Weaver as her third grade teacher that I was able to appreciate first-hand her rare talent for inspiring kids and getting them to do their best.
"Education should be a joyful experience and a celebration of life," Sharon says. "It's important, but it doesn't have to be drudgery. I want the kids in my class to have winning attitudes and feel good about themselves."
Sharon was born at St. Anthony, Idaho, the daughter of William and Norma Griffel, and raised in Idaho and Montana. She felt drawn to teaching from an early age, due to her mother's belief in the importance of education, and to a special teacher that she had.
"My second grade teacher, Wilma Polston, was a kind and wonderful woman who made school interesting and fun, and I never forgot her," Sharon said. After graduating from South Fremont High School in 1970, Sharon went on in 1975 to marry one of her high school classmates: Ed Weaver, another longtime TUSD teacher who recently retired after 30 years with the district.
Sharon got her bachelor's degree from Idaho State in Pocotello. "I actually started as a theater major, but I just had a gut feeling that I should be a teacher, and I eventually changed my major."
Early in their marriage, Ed taught school and Sharon stayed home with their kids, who would eventually include Debbie, Emily, Sarah, Christian and Jacob. The family lived in Germany for five years while Ed taught there, and then moved to Tehachapi in 1986.
Sharon was a stay-at-home mom until 1996, when mandated elementary school class size reductions meant the district was looking for additional teachers. The Weavers' children were mostly grown by then, so Sharon accepted a job at Golden Hills Elementary as a second grade teacher, and then went to Tompkins teaching a combined second and third grade class.
While teaching at Tompkins, somehow Sharon found the time to get a master's degree in Reading and Language Arts from the University of LaVerne. This has served her well and helped with her focus on reading and writing.
To encourage reading, Sharon's totally supportive and helpful husband Ed built her "Reading Treehouse," an elevated platform, enclosed by a railing, that was reached by a ladder. Kids could take books up there and read. It served as both an incentive and reward, and helped promote a culture of books and reading. She has also sponsored an afterschool book club, where kids can come to her class and immerse themselves in whatever book interests them.
The walls of Sharon's classroom are adorned with signs that reflect her belief in reading: "Reading makes you rich. Richer than money," says one. "The more you read, The better you read," says another, and "Take the Readsponsibility." One of my favorites refers to Americans' tendency to take for granted how good we have it, and says "Someone is happy with less than what you have."
Sharon's abilities to get the best out of her students — "I teach up," she explains — have gotten recognition. She was awarded Teacher of the Year at Cummings Valley Elementary, and later received the Teacher of the District award from TUSD. She has also been honored by the International Reading Association and received a grant as part of the One Classroom at a Time program.
But despite her attention to academic excellence, Sharon Weaver has another quality that makes her a remarkable teacher: she openly adores kids. "Teaching is a noble calling," she notes, "But the fact is, my students are my best friends." Sharon loves all of her students — even the ones that are difficult to teach. "If you love your students, miracles happen," she says.
With all of her passion for teaching, now that Ed has retired, Sharon has decided it is time for her to follow suit. It has not been an easy decision to bring her teaching career to a close and leave Tehachapi.
"The people of Tehachapi are so meaningful to me," she says with obvious emotion. "This place is really special and golden here on the mountain. Only my kids and grandkids could take me away."
The Tehachapi Unified School District and hundreds of students over the years have benefited from the attention, care and joy that Sharon has poured into her teaching career. I feel confident that someday, when asked why they became a teacher, some of her former students will reflect back and say "Well, I had this wonderful teacher in third grade named Sharon Weaver. . . "
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.