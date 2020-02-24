Tehachapi is fairly centrally located in Kern County, which at 8,163 square miles is the third largest of California's 58 counties — Kern has more land area than New Jersey.
Tehachapi has always been in a pivotal location of the county: if you travel west of Tehachapi, the history of Kern County is mostly one of farming and oil extraction. If you head east, out into the Mojave Desert, it was almost entirely mining. The best place to experience that early mining history is the little hamlet of Randsburg.
Located exactly 60 miles from Tehachapi in Kern County, near the San Bernardino County line, Randsburg is a sleepy cluster of historic buildings that have changed little in 125 years beneath the desert sun. Sometimes called a "living ghost town," Randsburg is only home to about 75 people.
Decades of miners left the most visible footprint in Randsburg, with the majority of the buildings being original structures built during the boom-town past, and today’s residents often live in the many miners’ shacks that have become desert cottages.
Randsburg’s story began in April 25, 1895, when three prospectors named Frederick Mooers, John Singleton and Charles Burcham were exploring some waterless hills in the Mojave. They were getting dejected and desperate, because the three had been grubstaked by Burcham’s wife, Dr. Rose L. Burcham of San Bernardino, a physician, who told them they had better come up with something soon because she was tired of paying for their unprofitable forays into the desert.
One of the men was gathering creosote bush firewood late in the afternoon and spied gold in an outcropping. That find soon became the Yellow Aster Mine, a fabulously valuable mine that prompted Dr. Rose Burcham to close her medical practice and move to Randsburg to look after her financial interests.
From the turn of the 20th century until about 1918, Randsburg had a population of about 3,500 people, though that seems difficult to imagine now. There were three mining booms in the area fueled first by gold, then tungsten, used in hardening steel and much in demand during World War I for armaments, and finally silver.
Several early Tehachapi families had roots in the mining booms of Randsburg, and local residents including Lou Yeager Mantoth and Leatta "Tootie" Anderson spent part of their childhoods living there. Although it is in the desert, Randsburg has an elevation of 3,500 feet and used to see snow regularly during winter storms.
One of the highlights of the town is the Randsburg General Store, which features a 1904 marble-topped soda fountain that was made in Boston and carried around the Horn in a sailing ship and finally arrived in Randsburg by mule team and wagon. This historic building, now owned by Pam Keiser, originally dates to 1896. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and features homemade American diner food and great sundaes, floats and banana splits.
Also open on Butte Avenue, the main road through town, is the White House Saloon, one of the oldest drinking establishments in Kern County. Walking through its doors, like entering Randsburg itself, is a step back in time.
The small Randsburg Desert Museum, open on weekends, houses a treasure trove of mining, homesteading and Native American artifacts. There is nothing phony or very touristy about Randsburg, there are just real people who appreciate living in the desert among the ghosts of Kern County's hardscrabble mining past.
This is a perfect time of year to make the drive out to Randsburg to look around, take some photos and have a good meal at the Randsburg General Store before it gets too hot. Off-road enthusiasts like the fact that they can actually drive from the Jawbone Canyon area all the way to Randsburg on dirt roads.
From Tehachapi head east toward Mojave on Highway 58, then take Highway 14 north. About 35 miles away, the Jawbone Station Visitors Center is a worthy stop. There is a wealth of information about that region of the Mojave Desert. Only a mile further down the highway is the turn off for Redrock-Randsburg Road, which will take you to Randsburg. The trip is worth the drive.
Have good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
