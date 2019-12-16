Each fall in the Tehachapi Mountains, some gentle giants emerge from burrows and hiding places and start slowly meandering in search of a mate. These are male tarantulas, the largest type of spiders in the world.
While these big dark arachnids may be the stuff of nightmares to some people, the truth is they are docile, functionally blind, and reluctant to bite humans.
There are reportedly 18 species of tarantula in California, all of them belonging to the large Aphonopelma genus of tarantulas. These are typically black, brown or gray spiders, with a hairy abdomen and eight segmented legs. Their bodies are usually two to nearly three inches long, and their leg span may exceed five inches.
Tarantulas begin life as tiny versions of their adult form, crawling out of an egg sack down in their mother's burrow. Baby spiders are known as spiderlings, often shortened to simply "slings" by tarantula enthusiasts, and they make little burrows that may only be the diameter of a pencil.
The spiders slowly grow, and molt as they get bigger, turning over on their backs and shedding their exoskeleton. They enlarge their burrows as needed as they grow. All the tarantulas start out looking like the females, with shorter legs relative to their body size.
When the males reach adult size and are about 5 to 7 years old, they molt and when they spring back upright, they have longer legs and are more nimble. With the onset of autumn, in September and October the males begin to roam in search of a female with which to produce the next generation of tarantulas.
I encountered a male on Bena Road last week, about five miles west of the Arvin cutoff, so some of them are still actively on the lookout for a mate. You seldom encounter a female out walking around — they remain in a burrow throughout their lives, which may exceed 20 years in the wild, and even longer in captivity.
The Aphonopelma tarantulas of California have weak venom that seems to have no more effect on humans than a bee or wasp sting. More to the point, however, is that unlike bees and wasps, which sting people every day in this state, our native tarantulas hardly ever bite humans. They practically have to be forced into it through rough handling. I have picked up many tarantulas that I found over the years, and not a single one has acted aggressive in any way.
A more typical defense is to release some fine barbed bristles from their abdomen — a tarantula will use a hind leg to rub off some of these urticating hairs, and these can get in the eyes or nose of a potential predator. I've gotten some of these on my hand, and they are only a mild irritant.
Tarantulas can distinguish light from dark, but their eyesight does not seem to be much more developed than that. They typically use their legs to feel their way as they move tentatively along.
Like all spiders, tarantulas are capable of spinning silk, but they don't use it ensnare prey. They will put a haze of silk around their burrow to serve as an alarm system, with vibrations on the web alerting them to the presence of prey or a predator. Sometimes they stretch some silk over the burrow itself to discourage ants and other insects from coming in.
The biggest threat to tarantulas comes from the air: Pepsis wasps, commonly referred to as Tarantula Hawks. With orange wings and metallic blue bodies that may reach two inches long, these are the largest wasps in North America — the largest wasps prey on the largest spiders.
When a female Tarantula Hawk finds a tarantula, she stings it, immobilizing it. Apparently the wasp nearly always succeeds in subduing the hapless spider, which she then drags into a burrow, lays an egg on it, and seals the burrow. The larvae hatches and spends weeks eating the still-living spider until it finally succumbs. It was a Tarantula Hawk that finally ended the life of a wild tarantula in Australia, which had been part of a biological study and was confirmed to be 43 years old, the oldest spider on record thus far.
People have rescued tarantulas from Pepsis wasps after they've been stung, and said it took as long as nine months for the wasp venom to wear off, and for the tarantula to finally recover and be able to move again.
Although male tarantulas may be more than five years old when they emerge and began to seek out a female, they typically live for only a few months once they've reached that stage of their life. Like male salmon, they are driven to provide fertilization for eggs and then die afterward. Unlike female salmon, however female tarantulas may live for many more years and produce more offspring. And she might make a meal of the male tarantula if he is not agile enough to avoid her bite.
Despite an intimidating appearance, the tarantulas in California are neither dangerous nor aggressive. They pose no threat to humans, and if you happen to find one around your home (with their extremely limited vision, they sometimes wander into the open garages of houses in outlying areas), please just let it crawl timidly onto a shovel or a broom and gently relocate it. Although you may feel fearful, I know you can do it — you are big and strong, and they are small, blind and fragile.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
