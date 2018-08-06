A large group of longtime Tehachapi residents gathered in Phil Marx Central Park (also known as City Park) on Sunday, Aug. 5 for a fun chance to visit, reminisce and catch up on each others' lives at the 59th annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion.
With about 400 people in attendance, it was one of the largest of these gatherings ever. Hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, it was an opportunity for socializing in pleasantly cooler weather underneath the shade of the park's large trees.
Lunch was catered by Coconut Joe's restaurant, and served quickly and professionally by members of the Tehachapi High School Warriors football team.
The Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion (called Tehachapi Oldtimers Picnic for many years) was started in 1959 primarily by Herb and Ola Mae Force. Ola was descended from the Haigh and Boden families, some of Tehachapi’s earliest settlers, and her husband was one of Tehachapi’s first historians, a man who treasured history and antiques before people in California had ever heard of an antique store. Herb and Ola wanted to get some of the older residents of town together, people who remembered when a horse and wagon were the main means of traveling in Tehachapi.
The first Tehachapi Oldtimers Picnic was held in City Park in the summer of 1959. It was open to anyone who lived in the area in 1919 or before. Many of those who attended the free picnic had either moved here or been born here in the late 1800s, and most had been involved in farming or ranching. These pioneers and settler descendants enjoyed getting together and reminiscing so much, it was decided that they would do it again the following year. More than a half-century later, the Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion still takes place on the first Sunday of August.
This local event is open to anyone, but honors people who have lived in the Tehachapi area for at least 40 years, and also to anyone who lived here 40 years ago or more, even if they moved away long ago. Lunch is provided at no cost to people who meet that qualification. Newer residents can also attend, they just have to pay $15 for their meal.
There are always several generations represented and these are people who remember the Tehachapi of an earlier time, when fewer than 100 kids (or even fewer than 20!) graduated from Tehachapi High School each spring, when there were no fast food restaurants in the area and not many lights in the Tehachapi countryside at night, when Tehachapi and Mojave had a fierce football rivalry, the high school had a huge bonfire for Homecoming and the packing sheds on Tehachapi Boulevard were used for processing potatoes, seeds and assorted fruit.
The event is organized by a group of volunteers, including Del Troy, Pat Gracey, Donna Schmidt Dieterle and her husband Dick Dieterle, Joyce Davies and Sheila Townsend. Ashley Krempien and the staff of the TVRPD also worked hard to make the annual gathering a fun and memorable event.
From the beginning, the oldest man and woman in attendance were singled out for special recognition, and this tradition continues. This year the oldest woman was Hazel Woodard, 98, and Ramon Burgeis, 91. They were given embroidered blankets donated by Marcos and Maria Curiel of M & M Sports.
Many of those present had come from long distances, in other parts of California or other states, and those who traveled the farthest were Frank and Linda Ruff, who came all the way from Flagler Beach. They were given an embroidered a tote bag from M & M Sports.
With beautiful weather, good food and a well-organized event in Tehachapi's 108-year-old park, it was a happy occasion for hundreds of people who love their hometown of Tehachapi. We're looking forward to next year's 60th annual event.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.